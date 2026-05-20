Senator Jim Risch wins Idaho Republican primary for U.S. Senate

IDAHO — According to the Associated Press, Jim Risch won Idaho’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, fending off three challengers and securing the GOP nomination for another six-year term.

Risch, who has represented Idaho in the Senate since 2009, will advance to the November general election as he seeks a fourth term. The AP called the race for Risch shortly after polls closed Tuesday night.

“I am running for re-election because I believe Idaho truly is a special place,” Risch previously told Idaho News 6. “Our way of life is worth protecting.”

On the Democratic side, David Roth won the party’s primary, defeating Brad Moore and Nickolas 007 Bonds.

“I believe that Idaho can do better,” Roth told Idaho News 6 when asked why he was running. “I have watched our leaders focus on issues that have little impact on daily lives, and often ignore the issues that would matter.”

For the latest election results from races across southern Idaho, click here.