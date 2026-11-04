Raúl Labrador wins reelection for Idaho Attorney General

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho voters re-elected state Attorney General Raúl Labrador for a second term on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race for Labrador at 3:07 a.m.

The Republican generated 59.9 percent of the vote (397,457 votes), over Democratic challenger Lori Hickman's 40.1 percent (265,718).

RELATED | Complete Idaho election results

Labrador did not face any challengers in May's Republican primary.

Labrador, of Eagle, was first elected to the post in November 2022.

Prior to serving as attorney general, Labrador served in the Idaho House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010.

