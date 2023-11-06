POLLING PLACE CHANGE: What Warm Springs Ave area voters need to know

BOISE, Idaho — Voters who normally cast their ballots at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in Boise (precinct 1814) will need to vote at East Junior High School instead for the upcoming November 7 election.

The Ada County Clerks Office announced the change in a press release on Monday, citing flooding as the reason for the late switch.

East Junior High School will now serve as the official polling place for both precincts 1813 and 1814.

Voters will cast their ballots in the small gym at the back of the school near the tennis courts. Poll workers will help you find the right spot.

You can check the updated Ada County Polling Place locator to review your sample ballot in advance.

Poll workers will also be stationed at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to help redirect voters.