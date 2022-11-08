Kuna Middle School lockdown leads to brief pause in voting

KUNA, Idaho — Voting was briefly paused at one polling location this morning. Ada County Elections officials tell Idaho News 6 that voting at the Kuna Middle School polling location on West Boise St. in Kuna was paused for about 25 minutes after a lockdown at the school.

A spokesperson for the Ada County Elections office, said that voting resumed at 9:45am.

Members of the Ada County Sheriff's Office were sent to the scene. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office tells Idaho News 6, it seems a student got on the school intercom and said something along the lines of, "this is a lockdown." At this time a culprit has not been identified, and the scene was cleared about an hour later.

Officials say, that voters who were inside at the time were allowed to leave the building. However, voters who were in line, were asked to wait or come back later.