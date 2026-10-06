Idaho superintendent candidates set to face off in Idaho News 6 debate

IDAHO — Idaho News 6 is hosting a live debate with the three candidates running for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction ahead of the November general election.

The debate will feature all three candidates, including Republican incumbent Debbie Critchfield, who is being challenged by Democratic candidate Becky Sundin Mitchell and Constitution Party candidate Teresa Roundy.

The debate is set for Monday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by an Idaho News 6 journalist, with questions from a panel of other Idaho News 6 reporters.

Candidates will have equal speaking time and timed responses. Questions will focus on issues facing Idaho students, families, educators and schools, including school funding, student achievement, special education, school choice, teacher recruitment and retention and more.

The livestream will be available on this page once the debate begins.