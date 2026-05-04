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Idaho Senate District 9 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

Q&A - IDAHO SENATE DISTRICT 9 CANDIDATES.png
KIVI
Q&A - IDAHO SENATE DISTRICT 9 CANDIDATES.png
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IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho Senate District 9 race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.

Neither candidate in this race submitted responses by the deadline. Voters can learn more about the candidates by visiting their official campaign pages:

Idaho News 6 will update this article if responses are submitted at a later time.

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