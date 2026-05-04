Idaho Senate District 8 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho Senate District 8 race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.

Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary.

Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.



Republican —

1. What motivated you to run for this position? Megan C. Blanksma I’m running because I can’t sit by while decisions in Boise erode the lifestyle and values of rural Idaho; I want to defend our schools, water, farms, veterans, and small towns so future generations can thrive here. Terry F. Gestrin I ran for this office in 2022 and came in 2nd place in a 4way race in a newly configured district 8. I continued to run for the 2024 cycle until I needed to focus on family medical issues. These maters have been resolved, allowing me to move forward with my candidacy. Christy Zito I have spent the last decade serving the people of Idaho in both the House and the Senate, and my motivation has never changed: protecting our freedoms and standing firm for what is right. I don’t waver when it comes to defending life, safeguarding our liberties, and being a responsible steward of your tax dollars.

I ran, and continue to run, because Idaho deserves a steady, consistent voice—one that isn’t influenced by pressure, politics, or special interests. I serve because I love this state and the people in it, and I believe government should answer to the people—not the other way around.

2. What experience has prepared you to serve? Megan C. Blanksma I was raised on a family farm, raised my children here, and have years of community leadership and public service experience (including 8 years in the Idaho House)—working with local schools, businesses, and communities—giving me practical knowledge of rural needs and how to get things done. Terry F. Gestrin I was a County Commissioner in Valley County for 10 years and served in the House of Representatives representing district 8 for 10 years. I received an award for conservative excellence from the American Conservative Union. Christy Zito My preparation didn’t start in government; it started in real life. As a mother and grandmother, I understand firsthand the challenges families face: putting food on the table, paying bills, and raising children with strong values and opportunities.

Living on a farm and running a small business taught me resilience, responsibility, and the importance of limited government. I know what it means to work hard and stretch a dollar.

I’ve also spent years listening to my community, hearing concerns, sharing in struggles, and working toward solutions with compassion and common sense. That grounded, real-world experience is what I bring to the Legislature every day.

3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it? Megan C. Blanksma The biggest issue is sustaining rural communities—reliable water, strong local schools, and good local jobs. I’ll prioritize water infrastructure and recharge, support rural schools (including digital learning and career tech), and work on policies that keep businesses and families in our towns. Terry F. Gestrin The main issue we must work on is water. The pressures of growth balanced with our current appropriation for domestic and agriculture needs careful consideration for future generations. I will work with the Board and the Department of Water Resources to keep these needs balanced. Christy Zito Idaho families are facing real pressures, rising costs, public safety concerns, and the long-term impacts of federal overreach. Issues like illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and human trafficking weigh heavily on our communities, both socially and financially.

Education is also front and center. COVID exposed just how important school choice is. Every child deserves an education tailored to their needs, not a one-size-fits-all system.

But at the core of it all is the financial strain on families. Fuel, food, housing, and interest rates continue to climb. My focus is on restructuring budgets, cutting unnecessary spending, and reducing the tax burden so Idaho families can thrive, not just get by.

