Idaho Senate District 8 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho Senate District 8 race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary.
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Megan C. Blanksma
- I’m running because I can’t sit by while decisions in Boise erode the lifestyle and values of rural Idaho; I want to defend our schools, water, farms, veterans, and small towns so future generations can thrive here.
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Terry F. Gestrin
- I ran for this office in 2022 and came in 2nd place in a 4way race in a newly configured district 8. I continued to run for the 2024 cycle until I needed to focus on family medical issues. These maters have been resolved, allowing me to move forward with my candidacy.
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Christy Zito
- I have spent the last decade serving the people of Idaho in both the House and the Senate, and my motivation has never changed: protecting our freedoms and standing firm for what is right. I don’t waver when it comes to defending life, safeguarding our liberties, and being a responsible steward of your tax dollars.
I ran, and continue to run, because Idaho deserves a steady, consistent voice—one that isn’t influenced by pressure, politics, or special interests. I serve because I love this state and the people in it, and I believe government should answer to the people—not the other way around.
- I have spent the last decade serving the people of Idaho in both the House and the Senate, and my motivation has never changed: protecting our freedoms and standing firm for what is right. I don’t waver when it comes to defending life, safeguarding our liberties, and being a responsible steward of your tax dollars.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Megan C. Blanksma
- I was raised on a family farm, raised my children here, and have years of community leadership and public service experience (including 8 years in the Idaho House)—working with local schools, businesses, and communities—giving me practical knowledge of rural needs and how to get things done.
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Terry F. Gestrin
- I was a County Commissioner in Valley County for 10 years and served in the House of Representatives representing district 8 for 10 years. I received an award for conservative excellence from the American Conservative Union.
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Christy Zito
- My preparation didn’t start in government; it started in real life. As a mother and grandmother, I understand firsthand the challenges families face: putting food on the table, paying bills, and raising children with strong values and opportunities.
Living on a farm and running a small business taught me resilience, responsibility, and the importance of limited government. I know what it means to work hard and stretch a dollar.
I’ve also spent years listening to my community, hearing concerns, sharing in struggles, and working toward solutions with compassion and common sense. That grounded, real-world experience is what I bring to the Legislature every day.
- My preparation didn’t start in government; it started in real life. As a mother and grandmother, I understand firsthand the challenges families face: putting food on the table, paying bills, and raising children with strong values and opportunities.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Megan C. Blanksma
- The biggest issue is sustaining rural communities—reliable water, strong local schools, and good local jobs. I’ll prioritize water infrastructure and recharge, support rural schools (including digital learning and career tech), and work on policies that keep businesses and families in our towns.
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Terry F. Gestrin
- The main issue we must work on is water. The pressures of growth balanced with our current appropriation for domestic and agriculture needs careful consideration for future generations. I will work with the Board and the Department of Water Resources to keep these needs balanced.
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Christy Zito
- Idaho families are facing real pressures, rising costs, public safety concerns, and the long-term impacts of federal overreach. Issues like illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and human trafficking weigh heavily on our communities, both socially and financially.
Education is also front and center. COVID exposed just how important school choice is. Every child deserves an education tailored to their needs, not a one-size-fits-all system.
But at the core of it all is the financial strain on families. Fuel, food, housing, and interest rates continue to climb. My focus is on restructuring budgets, cutting unnecessary spending, and reducing the tax burden so Idaho families can thrive, not just get by.
- Idaho families are facing real pressures, rising costs, public safety concerns, and the long-term impacts of federal overreach. Issues like illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and human trafficking weigh heavily on our communities, both socially and financially.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Megan C. Blanksma
- I would first push for increased, targeted investment in water infrastructure—storage, recharge, and local system upgrades—to secure irrigation, drinking water, and long-term economic stability.
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Terry F. Gestrin
- I want to continue my work on eradicating aquatic invasive species and blocking the spread. The introduction of Quagga Mussels into the Snake River near Twin Falls could be devastating. The department of agriculture implemented early detection and rapid response and is having some success. I would help build upon that model with the department.
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Christy Zito
- Structural budget reform is my top priority. Idaho families need relief, and that starts with responsible government spending.
Eliminating the tax on groceries is a straightforward way to ease the burden on every household. From there, we must take a serious look at wasteful programs and unnecessary bureaucracy. Our government should operate efficiently and within its proper scope.
By tightening spending and focusing on essential services, we create a path to reduce property taxes and lower the overall tax burden. Idahoans work hard for their money; it’s our responsibility to make sure the government respects that.
- Structural budget reform is my top priority. Idaho families need relief, and that starts with responsible government spending.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Megan C. Blanksma
- In the past we examined each agency budget at a time. Now they make across the board decisions and group the budgets in one bill without examination and call it a “maintenance budget.” This limits the ability to look for waste and the opportunity to review for future investment.
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Terry F. Gestrin
- The budget must always be balanced with education being the top priority. I am a strong advocate for our rural schools. Future tax cuts must wait until the revenue catches up after the last tax cuts. I am never in favor of raising taxes so spending must be controlled.
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Christy Zito
- Balancing needs with limited resources starts with understanding the proper role of government. Not every problem requires a government solution, and too often, government grows beyond its purpose.
We must prioritize core responsibilities and be disciplined in our spending. It’s easy to create programs; it’s harder and more important to evaluate whether they are truly necessary.
As I often say, “The only difference between a liberal nanny state and a conservative nanny state is whose idea it is.” I don’t believe in a nanny state at all. I believe in empowering individuals, families, and communities, not expanding government control.
- Balancing needs with limited resources starts with understanding the proper role of government. Not every problem requires a government solution, and too often, government grows beyond its purpose.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Megan C. Blanksma
- Voters should choose me because I’m a proven rural Idaho advocate with real roots and a record of supporting practical investments—water, schools, jobs—and I’ll be a strong, local voice for District 8 putting our communities first.
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Terry F. Gestrin
- I am the candidate with the most experience and am a strong fighter for rural District 8. I build relationships with others to solve problems leading to the best public policy. I will be accessible by email or phone and in person when possible.
Limit Government so Idahoans may live Prosperous, Productive, and Peaceful lives.
- I am the candidate with the most experience and am a strong fighter for rural District 8. I build relationships with others to solve problems leading to the best public policy. I will be accessible by email or phone and in person when possible.
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Christy Zito
- I offer something simple but increasingly rare: consistency, independence, and real-life experience. I don’t answer to corporate interests or political machines. I answer to the people of Idaho.
My decisions are guided by faith, truth, and a deep respect for the Constitution. I vote the way I would want someone to vote if I were sitting in your seat because that’s who I represent.
This isn’t about climbing a political ladder. It’s about serving the forgotten men and women of this state, those who just want honest representation and a government that works for them.
- I offer something simple but increasingly rare: consistency, independence, and real-life experience. I don’t answer to corporate interests or political machines. I answer to the people of Idaho.
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