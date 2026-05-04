Idaho Senate District 25 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho Senate District 25 race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.

Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”

Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.



Republican —

1. What motivated you to run for this position? Josh Kohl (Incumbent)

Did not respond. Casey Swensen As a life long conservative republican I know that what we do now matters for our future generations. The Magic Valley deserves representation that both understands and will fight for our public safety, economic freedom and our shared values. I am running to fight for our Magic Valley families, our small business and our water, dairy and ag industries.

2. What experience has prepared you to serve? Josh Kohl (Incumbent)

Did not respond. Casey Swensen As a former prosecutor I understand what it takes to keep a community safe from dangerous criminals and drugs that our flowing over the border. I understand what it means to actually back the blue and give them the resources they need to protect our community. I started and grew a small business where I learned how to manage and grow a payroll, navigate government regulations and build something that lasts. Both these experiences gave me the skills and leadership necessary to to protect our community, fight government regulation while working to lower taxes.

3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it? Josh Kohl (Incumbent)

Did not respond. Casey Swensen Some of the most significant issues facing my constituents are rising costs and affordability, the flow of drugs across our borders threatening our communities, and the lack of water for our ag industries which is the backbone of our economy and community. I will work to cut government regulation and taxes to help reduce costs so people can afford to live and work, I will vote to restore funding to our police to fill unfilled positions which at the Idaho State Police currently stands close to 50 positions and I will support water infrastructure projects.

