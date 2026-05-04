Idaho Senate District 25 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho Senate District 25 race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Casey Swensen
- As a life long conservative republican I know that what we do now matters for our future generations. The Magic Valley deserves representation that both understands and will fight for our public safety, economic freedom and our shared values. I am running to fight for our Magic Valley families, our small business and our water, dairy and ag industries.
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Casey Swensen
- As a former prosecutor I understand what it takes to keep a community safe from dangerous criminals and drugs that our flowing over the border. I understand what it means to actually back the blue and give them the resources they need to protect our community. I started and grew a small business where I learned how to manage and grow a payroll, navigate government regulations and build something that lasts. Both these experiences gave me the skills and leadership necessary to to protect our community, fight government regulation while working to lower taxes.
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Casey Swensen
- Some of the most significant issues facing my constituents are rising costs and affordability, the flow of drugs across our borders threatening our communities, and the lack of water for our ag industries which is the backbone of our economy and community. I will work to cut government regulation and taxes to help reduce costs so people can afford to live and work, I will vote to restore funding to our police to fill unfilled positions which at the Idaho State Police currently stands close to 50 positions and I will support water infrastructure projects.
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Casey Swensen
- I will work to reduce regulations and requirements that increase costs in building but don’t affect safety so that our housing costs can become more affordable. I will work closely with local law enforcement and the state police to fund the necessary positions to keep drugs out of our communities and keep our children safe from dangerous predators. I will work to make the tax code more effective and easy while reducing the burdens of property taxes.
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Casey Swensen
- We need to reform the tax structure in Idaho in order to reduce tax burdens so people and small businesses keep more of their hard earned money in their pockets. Making across the board cuts make government ineffective so we need to find the parts of the budget that are no longer fulfilling their designated purpose and eliminate those.
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Casey Swensen
- I grew up working in the Magic Valley working along side my dad Marion in the family grocery store where I learned the value of hard work and showing up. I experienced our shared values first hand and understand what makes the Magic Valley a special place to live and raise our kids. I will fight every day to preserve our economic freedom by supporting or water and ag industries, I will fight every day to use my experience as a prosector [sic] to back the blue and keep our community safe, and I will fight for our shared Magic Valley values so our kids can excel in school and have the future they deserve.
- Josh Kohl (Incumbent)