Idaho Senate District 20 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho Senate District 20 race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary.
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Josh Keyser
- I am running for re-election to the Idaho State Senate to continue the great work we have done in the last two years. I’m committed to serving the people of Idaho. We have had a fantastic two years in the legislature tackling complex issues, lowering taxes, and expanding freedom!
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Richard Marsh
- After seeing what was going on in the Legislature over the last few years, I finally had enough. The time being spent on laws that have little or no impact on the quality of lives in our great state was ridiculous. As were the undirected and arbitrary tax cut goals. I remembered the quote from John Stewart Mills, “all it takes for evil to win is for good men to do nothing,” and realized I should do something. I find it hard to trust career politicians and decide to run and to not be one.
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Russ Spencer
- I was raised here in the Treasure Valley, and I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me.
When I worked as a prosecutor, a friend once told me that, sometimes in our line of work, it can feel like everything around us is broken. But he also reminded me: We are in the business of fixing broken things. That touched me.
And that’s why I’m running.
We have real problems that need serious attention. Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, pricing the next generation out of the market and delaying family formation. We need to stabilize prices while growing our economy so wages can catch up.
We also face a looming water crisis. We need to invest in our state’s water infrastructure, especially reservoir capacity and improved recapture technology.
And in our criminal justice system, we’ve created a structure that makes recidivism easy and rehabilitation hard. We should support people who turn their lives around and ensure swift accountability to those who don’t.
Public service is about fixing what isn’t working—and that’s exactly what I intend to do.
- I was raised here in the Treasure Valley, and I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Josh Keyser
- As a former marine, law enforcement officer, vice principal and current state senator, public service is in my DNA. Engaging with neighbors, educators, the business community and first responders, I have delivered for District 20 consistently in my first term and I look forward to continuing to work for my constituents.
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Richard Marsh
- I proudly served my country for 22 years in the Air Force, and another 16 years in the U.S. Foreign Service. I have been serving for the majority of my life. I have been to countless leadership schools and academies, both in the Air Force and in the Foreign Service. I have successfully led teams all over the world, with diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and religious beliefs. I helped lead the initial US forces in Qatar, during the war on terror, and was the only First Sergeant for over 1700 personnel. These different roles have all helped me acquire skills that I believe the Idaho senate needs right now.
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Russ Spencer
- My career has been focused on public service and the law. I served for eight years as a deputy attorney general here in Idaho, three years as a prosecutor, and most recently as general counsel to our several healthcare boards.
Each role gave me a different perspective on how law and policy actually work. As a deputy attorney general, I saw how courts interpret the laws we pass—and how important precision is. As a prosecutor, I saw the real-world consequences when our laws fall short.
As general counsel, I moved from interpreting the law to shaping it. I drafted a dozen pieces of legislation, helped guide them through the legislative process, and then implemented them. We also completed a multi-year review and streamlining of our administrative rules and statutes—removing outdated provisions and clearing the way for better healthcare delivery.
In addition, I serve on the board of both CASA of Southwest Idaho, which advocates for children in foster care, and the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, which champions religious liberty.
That combination—legal experience, policy work, and community involvement—has prepared me to be effective on day one.
- My career has been focused on public service and the law. I served for eight years as a deputy attorney general here in Idaho, three years as a prosecutor, and most recently as general counsel to our several healthcare boards.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Josh Keyser
- Cost of living is one of the greater challenges facing Idahoans. That’s why the legislature has delivered historic tax cuts keeping more money in your pocket; reducing income taxes, no tax on tips & overtime. In my next term, I seek to address property taxes to deliver meaningful relief.
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Richard Marsh
- Right now, it would be the cost of living spiraling out of control. Who knows what it will be by the time I get into office. I can only hope that it will have shifted by then. Buying local could help stem some of these higher costs, and should be supported in every way possible. Additionally, we need to look at where and how we are spending. Removing the burden on our budget now being spent on illegal aliens would go a long way. It has the potential of saving Idaho hundreds of millions.
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Russ Spencer
- Housing affordability is the most pressing issue facing our community.
Home prices have outpaced incomes, and too many young families are being priced out of home ownership altogether. That’s not just an economic problem—it’s a long-term stability problem for our state.
There isn’t a quick fix. Policies that only expand rentals will delay home ownership and limit wealth-building for our children. Policies that sharply reduce home prices risk triggering another surge of out-of-state “investment” in our housing market.
We need a balanced approach—one that stabilizes home prices while growing the kind of economy that raises real wages. That means focusing on job creation, workforce development, and making sure our education system is aligned with the opportunities we’re creating.
We need to be more intentional about investing not just in institutions, but in high-demand programs within those institutions that prepare Idaho students to succeed in a growing economy.
If we get this right, we won’t just ease the pressure—we’ll give the next generation a real path to stay, work, and build a life here.
- Housing affordability is the most pressing issue facing our community.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Josh Keyser
- If re-elected, I will prioritize the needs of the community. I will continue to work to lower your taxes, maintain infrastructure, promote educational opportunities for families, and to partner with law enforcement agencies in addressing criminal activity and illegal immigration to keep Idaho safe.
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Richard Marsh
- One policy I would love to enact on day one, is sponsoring a bill to add term limits in the state of Idaho. Our founding fathers agreed that term-limits should be imposed so legislators would focus on the quality of their work rather than their longevity in office. The era of career politicians needs to end so we can turn a new leaf of genuine service and smart fiscal planning. If we actually implemented term limits, then the quality of our state could greatly increase as law makers focus more on the laws they write and we get more Idahoans in seats instead of the same people who aren’t driving the state where we need it.
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Russ Spencer
- My first priority would be advancing policies that help stabilize housing prices while we work to grow incomes.
That begins with increasing supply in a responsible way—by making it easier to build without lowering standards—and aligning workforce and economic policy so wages can keep pace with housing costs.
This isn’t something that gets solved in a single bill, but it does require immediate action and sustained focus. The sooner we start, the sooner we can make it possible for the next generation to afford to live and build a future here.
- My first priority would be advancing policies that help stabilize housing prices while we work to grow incomes.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Josh Keyser
- As a legislator, I recognize the importance of being a good steward with tax dollars. I collaborate with department heads, community members and colleagues to identify areas of waste, assist in streamlining processes that will maximize efficiency, and to invest in programs proven to work that are invaluable to Idaho’s future.
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Richard Marsh
- I would strive to do exactly what the question proposes, find a balance. We can't have everything, we simply don't have the resources. We need to concentrate on what is truly important, and make sure we can provide that. Unfortunately, some of the ‘nice to have things’ will have to wait. I want to spend taxes on things that most people don't mind having taxes spent on. Things that protect us, like police enforcement, fire departments, emergency responders, and key social programs that give a hand up not a handout.
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Russ Spencer
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints starts with fiscal discipline. Before asking taxpayers for more, we should make sure we’re using what we already have wisely.
That means regularly reviewing regulations and eliminating those that no longer protect the public or that impede innovation. It means taking a hard look at social programs and consolidating those that overlap, so resources actually reach the people they’re intended to help.
It also means holding agencies accountable—through regular audits and requiring them to justify their budgets from the ground up, not just make adjustments to last year’s numbers.
If we do those things well, we can protect essential services, focus resources where they matter most, and avoid putting additional strain on families who are already feeling the pressure of rising costs.
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints starts with fiscal discipline. Before asking taxpayers for more, we should make sure we’re using what we already have wisely.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Josh Keyser
- I have delivered for District 20 in my first term, and I am the only candidate in this race with a proven conservative track record.
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Richard Marsh
- I know anybody can say this, but I truly am an honest man. Almost as honest as my wife, but she keeps me on the straight and narrow. I also have the experience mentioned above. Additionally, I have the time to spend on this job, because I am comfortably retired. I’m not here to throw any mud, so I won’t, but my competitors can't say the same. They will have to split their attention between their real full-time jobs and this part-time job. This will be my real full-time job. And, I have sworn that I will throw myself out after four years, assuming I make it that far.
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Russ Spencer
- The Treasure Valley is my home. I was raised here, I’m raising my children here, and I hope to see them raise their families here, too. I understand the challenges people face in District 20 because my family also faces those challenges.
Voters should choose me because I bring both the experience to understand how policy works and the discipline to fix what isn’t working.
I’ve spent my career in public service—as a deputy attorney general, a prosecutor, and general counsel. I’ve seen how our laws are written, how they’re applied, and where they fall short. And that will allow me to be effective from day one.
But just as important is my approach to these issues: I focus on results, not rhetoric—whether that’s addressing housing affordability, strengthening our economy to grow incomes, or making government more efficient and accountable.
This is about making sure the next generation can afford to live, work, and build a future here in Idaho. That’s the focus I’ll bring to this job.
- The Treasure Valley is my home. I was raised here, I’m raising my children here, and I hope to see them raise their families here, too. I understand the challenges people face in District 20 because my family also faces those challenges.
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