Idaho Senate District 20 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho Senate District 20 race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.

Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary.

Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.



Republican —

1. What motivated you to run for this position? Josh Keyser I am running for re-election to the Idaho State Senate to continue the great work we have done in the last two years. I’m committed to serving the people of Idaho. We have had a fantastic two years in the legislature tackling complex issues, lowering taxes, and expanding freedom! Richard Marsh After seeing what was going on in the Legislature over the last few years, I finally had enough. The time being spent on laws that have little or no impact on the quality of lives in our great state was ridiculous. As were the undirected and arbitrary tax cut goals. I remembered the quote from John Stewart Mills, “all it takes for evil to win is for good men to do nothing,” and realized I should do something. I find it hard to trust career politicians and decide to run and to not be one. Russ Spencer I was raised here in the Treasure Valley, and I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me.

When I worked as a prosecutor, a friend once told me that, sometimes in our line of work, it can feel like everything around us is broken. But he also reminded me: We are in the business of fixing broken things. That touched me.

And that’s why I’m running.

We have real problems that need serious attention. Housing costs are rising faster than incomes, pricing the next generation out of the market and delaying family formation. We need to stabilize prices while growing our economy so wages can catch up.

We also face a looming water crisis. We need to invest in our state’s water infrastructure, especially reservoir capacity and improved recapture technology.

And in our criminal justice system, we’ve created a structure that makes recidivism easy and rehabilitation hard. We should support people who turn their lives around and ensure swift accountability to those who don’t.

Public service is about fixing what isn’t working—and that’s exactly what I intend to do.

2. What experience has prepared you to serve? Josh Keyser As a former marine, law enforcement officer, vice principal and current state senator, public service is in my DNA. Engaging with neighbors, educators, the business community and first responders, I have delivered for District 20 consistently in my first term and I look forward to continuing to work for my constituents. Richard Marsh I proudly served my country for 22 years in the Air Force, and another 16 years in the U.S. Foreign Service. I have been serving for the majority of my life. I have been to countless leadership schools and academies, both in the Air Force and in the Foreign Service. I have successfully led teams all over the world, with diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and religious beliefs. I helped lead the initial US forces in Qatar, during the war on terror, and was the only First Sergeant for over 1700 personnel. These different roles have all helped me acquire skills that I believe the Idaho senate needs right now. Russ Spencer My career has been focused on public service and the law. I served for eight years as a deputy attorney general here in Idaho, three years as a prosecutor, and most recently as general counsel to our several healthcare boards.

Each role gave me a different perspective on how law and policy actually work. As a deputy attorney general, I saw how courts interpret the laws we pass—and how important precision is. As a prosecutor, I saw the real-world consequences when our laws fall short.

As general counsel, I moved from interpreting the law to shaping it. I drafted a dozen pieces of legislation, helped guide them through the legislative process, and then implemented them. We also completed a multi-year review and streamlining of our administrative rules and statutes—removing outdated provisions and clearing the way for better healthcare delivery.

In addition, I serve on the board of both CASA of Southwest Idaho, which advocates for children in foster care, and the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, which champions religious liberty.

That combination—legal experience, policy work, and community involvement—has prepared me to be effective on day one.

3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it? Josh Keyser Cost of living is one of the greater challenges facing Idahoans. That’s why the legislature has delivered historic tax cuts keeping more money in your pocket; reducing income taxes, no tax on tips & overtime. In my next term, I seek to address property taxes to deliver meaningful relief. Richard Marsh Right now, it would be the cost of living spiraling out of control. Who knows what it will be by the time I get into office. I can only hope that it will have shifted by then. Buying local could help stem some of these higher costs, and should be supported in every way possible. Additionally, we need to look at where and how we are spending. Removing the burden on our budget now being spent on illegal aliens would go a long way. It has the potential of saving Idaho hundreds of millions. Russ Spencer Housing affordability is the most pressing issue facing our community.

Home prices have outpaced incomes, and too many young families are being priced out of home ownership altogether. That’s not just an economic problem—it’s a long-term stability problem for our state.

There isn’t a quick fix. Policies that only expand rentals will delay home ownership and limit wealth-building for our children. Policies that sharply reduce home prices risk triggering another surge of out-of-state “investment” in our housing market.

We need a balanced approach—one that stabilizes home prices while growing the kind of economy that raises real wages. That means focusing on job creation, workforce development, and making sure our education system is aligned with the opportunities we’re creating.

We need to be more intentional about investing not just in institutions, but in high-demand programs within those institutions that prepare Idaho students to succeed in a growing economy.

If we get this right, we won’t just ease the pressure—we’ll give the next generation a real path to stay, work, and build a life here.

