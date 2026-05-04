Idaho Senate District 14 Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho Senate District 14 race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.

Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”

Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.



Republican —

1. What motivated you to run for this position? C. Scott Grow (Incumbent)

Did not respond. Mac Raslan C. Scott Grows voting record. I've nicknamed him C. Scott Grow government because that's what he does best. He isn't even in the teens on his IFF spending score. Moderates average 40-60% and true conservatives are 80% and up. Last I checked his was right around 8% for 2026 and 11.7% for his lifetime rating.

2. What experience has prepared you to serve? C. Scott Grow (Incumbent)

Did not respond. Mac Raslan Lifelong work experience in the private sector and some of that work was at government buildings.

3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it? C. Scott Grow (Incumbent)

Did not respond. Mac Raslan Taxes and property taxes. I would push to eliminate property taxes and grocery tax. We shouldn't be taxed on what we need to survive and we shouldn't be endlessly taxed to keep a roof over our head. Tax should be paid when the home is purchased and that's it, non of this unrealized gains bs. How we accepted property tax increases is beyond me.

