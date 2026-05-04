Idaho House District 9 Seat B Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 9 Seat B race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary.
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Judy Boyle
- I love serving and defending the people of District 9 and Idaho. I learned long ago that our form of government is not a spectator sport and it is a citizen’s duty to be involved. I work with other legislators so their bills can best serve Idahoans. Equally, I work to stop bills which would harm Idaho and carefully research the long term affects of legislation on our state. I work to educate others on how policies affect rural Idaho.
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Gregg Diacogiannis
- I chose to run for District 9 Seat B because Rep Boyle sponsored SJM 101 in 2023. This SJM pushes for giving illegals amnesty or legal status, this is an attack on the rule of law and a selling out of our children's birthright. We have visa programs that allow for foreign workers, and yes those visa programs need to be reformed a lot, but they should be used. We should not be allowing our country to be flooded with foreigners who undercut American wages, raise the cost of housing, healthcare, and education, while also destroying the cultural fabric of our country. Having a Republican sponsoring a SJM that would give amnesty for illegals is wholly unacceptable, and I will continue to run until Rep Boyle is out of this seat.
John Adams said "A government of laws, not of men", we must uphold that foundation principle to continue as a republic. When I sign up to join the US Army in 2004 I took the Oath of Enlistment, "I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;..." that oath still applies to me today.
- I chose to run for District 9 Seat B because Rep Boyle sponsored SJM 101 in 2023. This SJM pushes for giving illegals amnesty or legal status, this is an attack on the rule of law and a selling out of our children's birthright. We have visa programs that allow for foreign workers, and yes those visa programs need to be reformed a lot, but they should be used. We should not be allowing our country to be flooded with foreigners who undercut American wages, raise the cost of housing, healthcare, and education, while also destroying the cultural fabric of our country. Having a Republican sponsoring a SJM that would give amnesty for illegals is wholly unacceptable, and I will continue to run until Rep Boyle is out of this seat.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Judy Boyle
- I am a lifelong student of our Constitution and American/Idaho history. An effective legislator, must first have that knowledge and then be engaged in how the process of governing operates. As a citizen, I attended and testified at many legislative committee meetings on bills affecting my local community. I then worked for Congressman Chenoweth as her natural resources director, served 2 years in the Idaho Senate as a substitute, worked for Idaho Farm Bureau as their lobbyist, and have been in the Idaho House since 2009.
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Gregg Diacogiannis
- I served in the US Army as an Infantryman in the GWOT, Jan 2004 - Aug 2008, and did two tours to Iraq. I served with the greatest men, five of whom gave this country their lives.
After getting out in 2008 I have worked in private industry, including management, high threat private security overseas, retail, and trucking. These jobs have kept me closely connected to the concerns of working class families. I have practical life experience, combined with service and a commitment to my community.
For the past two sessions I have gone to the Capital to understand the process and learn from current lawmakers. In the 2026 session I was able to get a Purple Slip to the LSO to write a trucking bill. This really helped me understand how bills are written and how committees work. When I don't know something I look to people who do, and I learn from them.
- I served in the US Army as an Infantryman in the GWOT, Jan 2004 - Aug 2008, and did two tours to Iraq. I served with the greatest men, five of whom gave this country their lives.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Judy Boyle
- I hear the most about rising property taxes negatively affecting those 55 and older who are long time home owners. The legislature has lowered income tax year after year and during the last two years have returned $600 million in tax relief. It is now time to assist those specific property owners. One option could be, anyone 55 or over who have owned and lived in their primary home for 10 years or more would pay the original property taxes they paid 10 years ago. The state would send the taxing districts the difference.
The counties and state can receive more income for property tax relief through management and use of our natural resources. Idaho is 63% federal land which used to provide millions of dollars in timber to county roads and schools plus thousands of great paying jobs. That can occur again. Idaho contains great wealth with 30 of the 50 strategic minerals & 15 rare earth elements to mine. I work with the state & federal agencies to develop those resources for Idaho.
- I hear the most about rising property taxes negatively affecting those 55 and older who are long time home owners. The legislature has lowered income tax year after year and during the last two years have returned $600 million in tax relief. It is now time to assist those specific property owners. One option could be, anyone 55 or over who have owned and lived in their primary home for 10 years or more would pay the original property taxes they paid 10 years ago. The state would send the taxing districts the difference.
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Gregg Diacogiannis
- I largest issue in District 9 is either taxes or immigration, and that really depends on what day you are talking to someone. With taxes, I believe we must do actual tax reform, not these small cuts on the edges. I am talking about eliminating the property and income tax. Idaho is a resource rich state and we should be leveraging that to lower/eliminate Idahoan's tax burden. I would like to take a look at our Stumpage Value Tax and Mining License Tax to see what other states are doing, these taxes could be used to offset the elimination of property and income tax. We also must make real cuts to our budget.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Judy Boyle
I would like to see the legislature use zero based budgeting for all state programs - something Idaho has never done. It would be a sharp pencil on what actually works for Idahoans, what changes are needed, how to accomplish those, which programs are better suited for the private sector, which have outlived their usefulness. It would eliminate unnecessary expenses and duplications in state government. This probably could not be done all at once considering the legislature is only in session January to the first of April but committees could do much of the work over the summer. Some of the very large agencies like Health and Welfare would take several years and do have federal mandates to consider.
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Gregg Diacogiannis
- I would get to work on trucking regulations in Idaho. Idaho must do a better job of being proactive in protecting our roads. There are some issues when it comes to how DOT officers can put trucks and drivers out of service. While other states are flooding the market with low skilled drivers, we need to hold a high standard here in Idaho. I will be working on this issue win or lose, trucking is that important and there are changes that we need to make that would protect Idahoans.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Judy Boyle
- Emergency safety services are a priority. I fought back this session when the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) fire program was being attacked and defunded. IDL firefighters are considered the special forces of Western firefighting. Their average fire is 20 acres due to aggressive initial attack, training, intimate knowledge of the area, and serious dedication. A bill to remove hazard pay for permanent firefighters was finally pulled and the appropriation committee did return some funding. One bill removed money from the general fund which normally pays for firefighting as “deficiency warrants.” The Governor vetoed that bill so now there will be money next January to cover costs during what appears to be a bad fire session.
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Gregg Diacogiannis
- The Idaho constitution only requires that the legislature Show up, Pass a budget / appropriations, Fund public schools, Raise revenue to pay for those obligations, and Follow constitutional procedures. Clearly we need to fund other things like roads, police, and fire, but we really need to take a look at all of the other things we are spending money. It is clear that there is a lot of waste and fraud in the system, that must be cleaned out. The Idaho government needs to move to a Zero Base Budgeting process. This will better help us cut the waste, fraud, and abuse within each agency. We, as lawmakers, need to become far more stingy when it comes to spending Idahoans money.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Judy Boyle
- I love the citizens of District 9 and Idaho and am very protective of their rights, whether the attacks come from state or federal agencies. I’m the House Federalism committee chair where we work to keep the state and federal governments within in their own Constitutional authorities. This year we passed a bill putting those principles into Idaho law.
I have an A plus with the NRA and one of the few state legislators to receive their national Defender of Freedom award due to the many 2nd Amendment bills I have sponsored. Other endorsements include Idaho Chooses Life, the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, Professional Firefighters of Idaho, Idaho Summit PAC for conservative leadership, and numerous other organizations.
Idaho is a special place and my adopted home of fifty years. I hope to continue to keep Idaho as it is by fighting for our citizens and their rights.
- I love the citizens of District 9 and Idaho and am very protective of their rights, whether the attacks come from state or federal agencies. I’m the House Federalism committee chair where we work to keep the state and federal governments within in their own Constitutional authorities. This year we passed a bill putting those principles into Idaho law.
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Gregg Diacogiannis
- I have show through my actions, serving in the US Army, that I am willing to sacrifice everything in service to America. My commitment to public service is not seasonal or transactional, I look to earn every vote each day, even through passionate disagreement.
I believe elected office is a position of service. When I am voted in to the Idaho statehouse, representing District 9, I would place the needs of District and Idahoans above my own and work to uphold the principles of limited government, constitutional duty, and transparency.
I carry with me the memory of my five friends who gave their lives in Iraq. Their sacrifice deepened my belief in duty, loyalty, and service to the American people. I view their legacy as a duty to protect the freedoms secured by those sacrifices.
I believe Idaho’s future should be shaped by the people who live, work, and raise families here, with a focus on preserving opportunity, protecting constitutional rights, and safeguarding our children's birthright as Americans and Idahoans. I believe a lawmaker’s first duty is to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the Idaho Constitution faithfully and without compromise, and I will do that.
- I have show through my actions, serving in the US Army, that I am willing to sacrifice everything in service to America. My commitment to public service is not seasonal or transactional, I look to earn every vote each day, even through passionate disagreement.
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