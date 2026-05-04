Idaho House District 8 Seat B Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 8 Seat B race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Brian Beckley
- I love Idaho, and I'm not willing to watch it change into something unrecognizable.
I grew up in Hibbard, in rural eastern Idaho. Sixth-generation Idaho roots, humble beginnings, and a family that lived and breathed everything this state stands for. We didn't have much, but I learned early that hard work and determination could propel you forward. Before I ever had a driver's license, I was raising cattle, hunting, and fishing. Not as hobbies, but as a way of life. That's how we put food on the table, how our parents taught us responsibility, and how we stayed connected to the land.
My wife Traci and I are raising six children here. We see every day how government overreach, runaway spending, and outside special interests from outside Idaho, like Texas and Pennsylvania are threatening the Idaho families and communities we love.
I resigned my appointment as Chairman of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Board to run because I refused to sit on the sidelines any longer.
District 8 is rural Idaho. It deserves a representative who has actually lived it. Faith, family, and freedom aren't just campaign slogans. They're the way we live. That's why I'm running.
- I love Idaho, and I'm not willing to watch it change into something unrecognizable.
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Faye Thompson
- During the past two sessions, I have worked hard to fight against bills that bring more regulations and added spending. We had some great wins and some losses
I took an oath after I was elected two years ago to protect the constitutions of Idaho and the US. I also took an oath to the taxpayers of my district and Idaho that I would not vote for added government growth, no new spending beyond maintenance budgets, and no new federal dollars.
There is still work to be done. The spending in Idaho continues to grow. I want to continue to work to bring Idaho's spending under control. This will benefit everyone across the state. It will also allow us to eliminate taxes on groceries, begin to eliminate property taxes, and even eliminate income tax.
- During the past two sessions, I have worked hard to fight against bills that bring more regulations and added spending. We had some great wins and some losses
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Brian Beckley
- I spent 21 years at Biomark, rising from technician, CFO to President, helping grow the company from a small team to hundreds of employees and into a globally respected organization. I then co-founded Voda IQ in Glenns Ferry, developing innovative technology used in fish and wildlife research worldwide. That journey taught me how to manage budgets, create jobs, navigate complex markets, and cut through bureaucracy to keep operations competitive.
As a rancher working on our family cattle operation and running one of our many small businesses alongside Traci, we live the daily realities facing agriculture, water users, and rural economies. I hold degrees in business administration and finance, but my real education came from building something from the ground up in Idaho.
My appointment by Governor Brad Little to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Board, where I served as Chairman, gave me direct experience allocating state resources responsibly, advocating for local control, and keeping Idaho's lands in Idaho hands.
As a husband and father of six, raising our family in rural Idaho, I stay grounded in the values and real needs of families across Boise, Custer, Elmore, and Valley counties.
- I spent 21 years at Biomark, rising from technician, CFO to President, helping grow the company from a small team to hundreds of employees and into a globally respected organization. I then co-founded Voda IQ in Glenns Ferry, developing innovative technology used in fish and wildlife research worldwide. That journey taught me how to manage budgets, create jobs, navigate complex markets, and cut through bureaucracy to keep operations competitive.
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Faye Thompson
- I have been involved in the outskirts of politics for many years, spending time at the capitol to learn the processes that make government work and to get to know other legislators. I also worked with the Valley County Republican Central Committee for several years and served as the chair for 2 years. I have also served in many other volunteer positions that have served me well. Of course, now I am an incumbent after serving my first term in the Legislature. This has made me even better at understanding the full process and depth of what it takes to do the job.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Brian Beckley
- The most pressing issue facing District 8B is the stranglehold of rising costs, rural economic stagnation, and Federal and State government overreach crushing our farms, ranches, small businesses, and family budgets.
Families across Boise, Custer, Elmore, and Valley counties are squeezed from every direction. Agricultural producers face water rights threats, burdensome land use regulations, and inflationary input costs. Small business owners battle bureaucratic red tape that larger corporations absorb but family operations cannot. Rural Idaho Families watch their expenses skyrocket while their incomes don't.
As your representative, I will fight for Idaho rural small businesses and agricultural producers, protect Idaho's water rights without compromise, and slash unnecessary regulations burdening rural economies. I will demand fiscal accountability, cut wasteful spending and prioritizing essential services like first responders, infrastructure, and our veterans.
I've run businesses through economic headwinds and managed state resources on the Parks and Recreation Board. I know how to make tough decisions that deliver results without burdening taxpayers. Rural Idaho doesn't need more Boise bureaucrats telling us how to live. It needs a representative who understands the land, the work, and the people. That's exactly what I'll bring to the State House.
- The most pressing issue facing District 8B is the stranglehold of rising costs, rural economic stagnation, and Federal and State government overreach crushing our farms, ranches, small businesses, and family budgets.
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Faye Thompson
- We have many needs in our area. One particular issue is homeowner fire insurance. There has been a huge increase of rates and cancellations/non renewals in our district. Boise County has been hit harder than any other county in Idaho. There are many of us in the legislature and the State Insurance department that have been working on bipartisan answers. What is the perfect solution, we don't know yet but the conversation has not ended. One bill that I voted against will bring increased rates because of the massive regulations. My desire would be to find a solution without more regulation on the insurance industry that will benefit all. We just haven't found that solution yet.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Brian Beckley
- My priority is simple: get government out of the way and return power to the people closest to the problems. Government works best when it is closest to the people it serves. Decisions about our land, our water, our schools, and our communities should be made here in Idaho, not handed down from Boise bureaucrats or federal agencies that have never set foot on a ranch or run a small business in rural Idaho.
I will fight to shift decision-making authority back to our counties and local communities, where accountability is real and neighbors know their neighbors. That means protecting and fully funding the rural schools, fire departments, police, and essential services our families count on every day. These aren't luxuries. They are the backbone of our rural communities, and they deserve a representative who will go to bat for them.
I've seen what happens when state and federal overreach strips local communities of their voice, and I've seen what's possible when local leaders are empowered to solve local problems. District 8B doesn't need more government. It needs government that respects our way of life, stays in its lane, (and) funds the services that matter.
- My priority is simple: get government out of the way and return power to the people closest to the problems. Government works best when it is closest to the people it serves. Decisions about our land, our water, our schools, and our communities should be made here in Idaho, not handed down from Boise bureaucrats or federal agencies that have never set foot on a ranch or run a small business in rural Idaho.
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Faye Thompson
- I would like to work on Grocery Tax repeal, and start the process of eliminating property taxes.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Brian Beckley
- Balancing community needs with tight budgets isn't theoretical for me. It's something I've done my entire career.
Growing a company from a handful of employees to hundreds means making hard calls about where every dollar goes. Running a cattle operation means absorbing market swings and input cost increases without passing the bill to someone else. That discipline is exactly what Idaho government needs.
My approach is straightforward. Live within our means like Idaho families do. I will fight to cut non-essential spending and bureaucratic overhead, conduct regular performance audits of state agencies, and redirect savings toward true priorities. First responders, rural roads and bridges, water rights, veterans, and education that respects parental rights.
But responsible budgeting also means growing our economy. The answer isn't just cutting, it's producing. District 8B sits on incredible natural resources and we need to use them responsibly. Revitalizing our timber, mining, and grazing industries on our public lands creates jobs, strengthens rural communities, and generates real revenue without raising taxes. That is how we fund the services our communities count on without burdening Idaho families.
I will always put Idaho taxpayers first and fight to grow our economy before considering new burdens on Idaho families.
- Balancing community needs with tight budgets isn't theoretical for me. It's something I've done my entire career.
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Faye Thompson
- When we can cut back on spending by eliminating agencies that are not the proper role of government, those monies can be used more efficiently for our aging infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Our state is growing. We must be more responsible with the taxpayer dollars and provide for those things that we are required to do and not all the added extras that don't serve the general good.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Brian Beckley
- Because I'm not a politician. I'm a neighbor who has actually lived the life District 8B represents.
Six generations of Idaho roots. Raised in rural eastern Idaho with humble beginnings. Built and led successful companies. Running a cattle operation. Raising six kids with Traci in the community we love. I don't just talk about Idaho values, hunting, fishing, faith, hard work, and stewardship of the land. I live them every single day.
Other candidates may share some of my positions. What they can't replicate is the combination of 25 years of executive business leadership, hands-on agricultural experience, and proven public service, all rooted right here in rural Idaho.
I am 100% pro-life, pro-Second Amendment with an A rating from the NRA, pro-law enforcement, and pro-family. I resigned a Governor-appointed chairmanship to run because I believe the stakes are too high to stay on the sidelines.
Outside money from Texas and Pennsylvania is already flowing into Idaho to shape our politics. District 8 needs a representative with the backbone to stand against that, someone who puts Idaho First in every vote, every decision, every day
- Because I'm not a politician. I'm a neighbor who has actually lived the life District 8B represents.
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Faye Thompson
- I have had the opportunity to visit with voters all over Idaho these past several years. The voters want less government intrusion, less regulation that will lead to less taxes and lower costs. Inflation has been difficult and now with the fuel costs, it is more difficult than ever for the average worker to support their families. By keeping me in office I will be able to continue to fight against government growth. I now have experience that benefits me to do the job well. If someone that is supported by big money, such as my opponent is, this will not be the case. Spending will increase.
A final word. Idaho's budget is funded by 45% federal monies. Every dollar that Idaho takes from the feds adds to the national debt that has gone over $39 trillion this year and is projected to go over $40 trillion before the end of this year. We cannot continue to sustain this spending. Keep someone in the legislature that keeps this in the forefront of her mind and has the fortitude to fight for the people of Idaho and District 8
- I have had the opportunity to visit with voters all over Idaho these past several years. The voters want less government intrusion, less regulation that will lead to less taxes and lower costs. Inflation has been difficult and now with the fuel costs, it is more difficult than ever for the average worker to support their families. By keeping me in office I will be able to continue to fight against government growth. I now have experience that benefits me to do the job well. If someone that is supported by big money, such as my opponent is, this will not be the case. Spending will increase.
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