Idaho House District 7 Seat B Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 7 Seat B race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Maureen Anderson
- First and foremost, I believe that it is important that we follow the lead of our Founding Fathers and view public service as a duty to our fellow citizens and not as a career choice or family legacy. Far too often, we see individuals who enter public office with good intentions who then become addicted to the power and fame, this doesn't benefit our citizens. Secondly, like many others, I was beginning to feel disconnected with a great deal of what was happening in Boise. District 7 has two Representatives...one who communicates regularly with his constituents and I am running against the other.
- Charlie Shepherd (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Maureen Anderson
- I have a very diverse background, including Federal employment and self-employment. I have also served on a City Budget Committee and am currently serving as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner. Between my current position and past employment, I am very familiar both with how rules and regulations impact citizens, as well as how to thoroughly review budgets and find waste and savings.
- Charlie Shepherd (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Maureen Anderson
- I believe that there are two major issues facing Idaho citizens in the immediate...taxes and the decline of western civilization. Along with several other individuals who are currently running for office in Idaho, I plan to attack our bloated state budget head on, while simultaneously encouraging the expansion of natural resource exploration and utilization. We are called the Gem State for a reason and it is beyond time that the citizens of Idaho reap the benefits of our own minerals and forests. Additionally, I plan to bring forth legislation similar to that of Kentucky, placing a rebuttable presumption of shared custody in all divorce proceedings. Since its inception, this adjustment to Kentucky family law has resulted in a 25% decline in divorce filings, higher rates of co-parenting satisfaction, less litigation and a relief of pressure on welfare and housing.
- Charlie Shepherd (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Maureen Anderson
- Serious and sustainable budget cuts, up to and including the elimination of numerous boards and committees whose duties and focus overlap.
- Charlie Shepherd (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Maureen Anderson
- As a constitutionalist, I believe that the job of government is clearly laid out in our founding documents. We have extensive Federal overreach, the pressure of which is commonly applied through Federal pass through funding. We need to become independent and remove the Federal strings. Focus State government on Constitutionally mandated tasks and encourage/unleash the private sector. Government is the worst solution to any problem...even when it is the only solution.
- Charlie Shepherd (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Maureen Anderson
- The choice is clear, for the past 6 years, my opponent has voted well on social issues, but lacked fiscal constraint. As a result, the Idaho State budget has continued to grow (a 33% increase since Covid, if you include Federal transfers). This trajectory is unsustainable and is hurting Idaho families. I have tangible plans that will help to put Idaho in the driver's seat of our economy and focus on long-term strategies that will make Idaho a truly conservative state...not just a red state.
- Charlie Shepherd (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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