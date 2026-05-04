Idaho House District 7 Seat A Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 7 Seat A race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Michael G. Collins
- I’m running because Idaho is at a turning point. The decisions we make today—on taxes, growth, education, and public safety—will shape the future we leave to our kids and grandkids. I’ve spent my career serving this community, and I’ve seen firsthand the difference strong, conservative leadership can make.
Too often, politics is driven by talking points instead of real solutions. I’m stepping forward to bring a steady, conservative voice focused on results—not rhetoric. I believe in limited government, personal responsibility, and protecting the freedoms that make Idaho strong.
I’m also running to ensure that as Idaho grows, we don’t lose what makes our communities special. We need leadership that understands both the opportunities and the challenges of that growth—and is willing to make tough, responsible decisions. That’s what I’ve done in local government, and it’s what I’ll do in the Legislature.
- I’m running because Idaho is at a turning point. The decisions we make today—on taxes, growth, education, and public safety—will shape the future we leave to our kids and grandkids. I’ve spent my career serving this community, and I’ve seen firsthand the difference strong, conservative leadership can make.
- Kyle Harris (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Michael G. Collins
- My background is rooted in service, leadership, and real-world problem solving. As a former mayor and city council member, I’ve made tough decisions on budgets, infrastructure, and public safety—always with a focus on protecting taxpayers and delivering results.
I’ve worked closely with law enforcement, first responders, and community leaders to keep our communities safe while maintaining fiscal discipline. Those experiences have prepared me to make the kind of balanced, responsible decisions Idaho needs in the Legislature.
I’ve also spent years as an educator and track coach, working directly with young people and families. That work has given me a firsthand understanding of the importance of fairness, opportunity, and protecting our kids. As a coach, I believe strongly that women’s sports should be protected, and that biological males should not compete in girls’ athletics. It’s about fairness, safety, and preserving the opportunities generations of women have worked hard to secure.
I don’t just talk about conservative values—I’ve lived them through service, leadership, and standing up for what’s right. I’m ready to bring that same commitment to the Legislature and continue working for the people of Idaho.
- My background is rooted in service, leadership, and real-world problem solving. As a former mayor and city council member, I’ve made tough decisions on budgets, infrastructure, and public safety—always with a focus on protecting taxpayers and delivering results.
- Kyle Harris (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Michael G. Collins
- The biggest issue I hear about every day is affordability—especially rising property taxes, housing costs, and the overall cost of living. Idaho families are feeling the pressure, and government needs to be part of the solution, not the problem.
We have to start by controlling spending. If government keeps growing, taxes will follow. I support responsible budgeting, reducing unnecessary spending, and making sure taxpayer dollars are used efficiently. At the same time, we need to promote policies that increase housing supply and reduce regulatory barriers that drive up costs.
I also believe strongly in protecting local control. Communities are in the best position to make decisions that fit their needs, rather than one-size-fits-all mandates from Boise.
Finally, we must protect fairness in our schools and communities while keeping Idaho’s economy strong by supporting small businesses and job creation. If we do that, we can keep Idaho affordable and preserve our way of life.
- The biggest issue I hear about every day is affordability—especially rising property taxes, housing costs, and the overall cost of living. Idaho families are feeling the pressure, and government needs to be part of the solution, not the problem.
- Kyle Harris (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Michael G. Collins
- One of my top priorities would be addressing the property tax burden on Idaho families. For many homeowners—especially seniors and those on fixed incomes—rising property taxes are becoming unsustainable.
I would work to advance meaningful property tax relief while ensuring local governments still have the tools they need to provide essential services like public safety and infrastructure. That means taking a hard look at state spending, identifying efficiencies, and returning more money to taxpayers.
I’m also interested in policies that increase housing availability by cutting red tape and encouraging responsible development. When supply is limited, costs go up—it’s that simple.
At the same time, I will continue to support law enforcement and policies that keep our communities safe. The goal is straightforward: lower costs, protect taxpayers, and ensure government is working for the people—not the other way around.
- One of my top priorities would be addressing the property tax burden on Idaho families. For many homeowners—especially seniors and those on fixed incomes—rising property taxes are becoming unsustainable.
- Kyle Harris (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Michael G. Collins
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints starts with discipline and priorities. Government should operate the same way families do—living within its means and focusing on what matters most.
In my experience as mayor, I’ve had to make tough decisions about where to invest limited resources. That means prioritizing core functions like public safety, infrastructure, and essential services, while being willing to say no to unnecessary or lower-priority spending.
Transparency and accountability are also critical. Taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent, and elected officials should be willing to justify those decisions. I support regular reviews of programs and budgets to ensure they are delivering real value.
At the same time, we should look for ways to do more with less—through efficiency and innovation. The bottom line is this: we can meet the needs of our communities without growing government beyond what taxpayers can afford.
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints starts with discipline and priorities. Government should operate the same way families do—living within its means and focusing on what matters most.
- Kyle Harris (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Michael G. Collins
- Voters should choose me because I offer a proven track record of conservative leadership and real results—not just promises. I’ve balanced budgets, supported law enforcement, and made tough decisions in the best interest of my community.
I’m a consistent conservative—pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and committed to protecting the freedoms and values that define Idaho. I won’t waver when it matters.
This race isn’t about who can talk the loudest—it’s about who can lead effectively. I bring experience, a strong work ethic, and a practical approach to solving problems. I understand how decisions made in Boise impact families, businesses, and communities across our district.
If you’re looking for someone who will stand firm on conservative values, work hard, and deliver results you can count on, I would be honored to earn your vote.
- Voters should choose me because I offer a proven track record of conservative leadership and real results—not just promises. I’ve balanced budgets, supported law enforcement, and made tough decisions in the best interest of my community.
- Kyle Harris (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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