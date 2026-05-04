Idaho House District 26 Seat A Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 26 Seat A race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
-
1. What motivated you to run for this position?
- Jeff Emerick
- Did not respond.
-
Mike Pohanka (Incumbent)
- I am seeking re-election for District 26-A. I have always considered myself a public servant, dedicated to making Idaho a better place for its citizens. My commitment to community service is reflected in my past roles as President of both the Jerome and Twin Falls Chambers of Commerce, as well as Past President of the Jerome Rotary Club. I also serve as Chaplain for the Idaho State Police, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and the Jerome Police Department. I am running because I care deeply about making a positive impact for the citizens of our great State of Idaho.
- Jeff Emerick
-
2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
- Jeff Emerick
- Did not respond.
-
Mike Pohanka (Incumbent)
- Serving as State Representative for District 26 over the past two years has prepared me well for another term. I sit on three committees—State Affairs, Judiciary and Rules, and Transportation and Defense—where I've gained valuable insight into the issues facing Idahoans. I have also carried multiple bills focused on keeping our citizens safe. This hands-on legislative experience, combined with my background in community leadership and public service, has equipped me to continue serving District 26-A effectively.
- Jeff Emerick
-
3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
- Jeff Emerick
- Did not respond.
-
Mike Pohanka (Incumbent)
- Several issues stand out. First is education — ensuring schools are adequately funded and that graduates are prepared for tomorrow's challenges, whether pursuing technical training as electricians, welders, or plumbers, or earning college degrees in fields like accounting, engineering, or medicine.
Second is water, Idaho's lifeblood. We need this resource for agriculture, public supply, domestic use, hydropower, and aquifer recharge. We must find creative ways to conserve and store more—including options like raising existing dams.
Third is public safety — backing our men and women in blue, continuing the fight against drugs, and protecting our children from internet predators.
Fourth is transportation — ensuring adequate funding for road improvements and keeping the Idaho motoring public safe.
Fifth is affordable housing, where we need creative approaches to building and financing solutions for Idaho families.
- Several issues stand out. First is education — ensuring schools are adequately funded and that graduates are prepared for tomorrow's challenges, whether pursuing technical training as electricians, welders, or plumbers, or earning college degrees in fields like accounting, engineering, or medicine.
- Jeff Emerick
-
4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
- Jeff Emerick
- Did not respond.
-
Mike Pohanka (Incumbent)
- I would first review the state's revenue position and agency requests. A pressing concern is the Idaho State Police, which is currently short 40 road troopers statewide. The Lewiston and Idaho Falls districts have the fewest troopers patrolling vast areas, leaving the agency at a critical point where service calls will suffer. We must find a way to secure adequate funding for this agency to ensure public safety across Idaho.
- Jeff Emerick
-
5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
- Jeff Emerick
- Did not respond.
-
Mike Pohanka (Incumbent)
- I make it a priority to get out and talk with my constituents, as well as city managers, mayors, city council members, county commissioners, police chiefs, sheriffs, school superintendents, and school board members. Listening directly to those on the front lines helps me understand real community needs. From there, I consult with fellow legislators to see if they are hearing similar concerns from their constituents. Together, we can identify common challenges and determine what legislation may be needed, while carefully weighing the budget impact. This collaborative, grassroots approach ensures we address community needs responsibly without overextending taxpayer dollars.
- Jeff Emerick
-
6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
- Jeff Emerick
- Did not respond.
-
Mike Pohanka (Incumbent)
- I bring solid, positive leadership and a collaborative approach to meeting the needs of constituents. I offer relevant experience and a record that proves I can do the job—not just talk about it. I am honest, prepared, committed, and consistent. I understand how decisions impact families, jobs, schools, and communities. Two years ago, a constituent told me I'm a problem solver, and that's exactly what I love to do—solve problems. I care deeply about our great State of Idaho and everyone who calls it home. I am a public servant, not a politician.
- Jeff Emerick