Idaho House District 25 Seat B Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 25 Seat B race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary.
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
-
1. What motivated you to run for this position?
-
David J. Leavitt
- I decided to run because I reached a point where I could no longer sit on the sidelines.
During my time serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, I saw firsthand what happens when governments fail and when individual liberties begin to erode. Those experiences stay with you. They shape how you see responsibility.
Over time, I became increasingly concerned about the direction we are heading, and I did not see those concerns being represented. The values I believe in, personal responsibility, accountability, and protecting individual rights, felt like they were getting lost.
At some point, frustration has to turn into responsibility.
For me, that meant stepping forward. Not because it is easy, but because it is necessary. If we want better leadership, we have to be willing to take responsibility for it ourselves.
- I decided to run because I reached a point where I could no longer sit on the sidelines.
-
Cherie Vollmer
- I care deeply about this community because it has shaped who I am. In the last two years, too many people feel our representation hasn’t reflected the values and priorities of the Magic Valley. Our community deserves leadership that listens, shows up, and makes decisions based on the needs of the people who live here. Twin Falls is a special place and we have a strong sense of community and shared values. I’m committed to protecting what makes it unique while guiding thoughtful, responsible growth.
-
-
2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
-
David J. Leavitt
- My experience comes from working in environments where leadership is not theoretical. It has real consequences.
During my time in Afghanistan as a Civil Affairs soldier, I worked on rebuilding efforts in communities affected by conflict, including schools, infrastructure, medical outreach, and agricultural support. I partnered with local leaders, nonprofits, and agencies like USAID and the State Department.
What I learned is simple. It is not really about projects. It is about people.
When you are working across cultures, organizations, and priorities, success depends on listening, building trust, and making decisions without perfect information.
Those experiences taught me how to lead in uncertainty, how to work with different perspectives, and how to stay focused on the people you serve.
That is what I bring. Practical experience grounded in real responsibility.
- My experience comes from working in environments where leadership is not theoretical. It has real consequences.
-
Cherie Vollmer
- I was born and raised in Twin Falls, and I’ve spent my life actively involved in this community. That firsthand experience gives me a deep understanding of what makes the Magic Valley unique and what matters to the people who live here.
Today, I serve on the Twin Falls City Council, where I work directly with constituents, review ordinances, and engage in thoughtful, constructive decision-making. I’ve also served on the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Board and currently sit on the board of Optimist Youth House, along with involvement in several other local nonprofits.
These experiences have strengthened my ability to listen, collaborate, and lead with the best interests of our community in mind. Twin Falls is a place where people show up for one another, and I’ve made it a priority to do the same through service and leadership.
- I was born and raised in Twin Falls, and I’ve spent my life actively involved in this community. That firsthand experience gives me a deep understanding of what makes the Magic Valley unique and what matters to the people who live here.
-
-
3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
-
David J. Leavitt
- The biggest issue I hear about from people is the rising cost of living.
Families are feeling squeezed from every direction. Groceries, housing, and everyday expenses are all going up. For many, there is very little margin for error. One unexpected expense, like a car repair or medical bill, can push a family into debt overnight.
I understand that because I am living it too. I am not removed from these challenges. I am one of the people feeling the same pressures, making the same tradeoffs, and trying to plan for the same uncertainties.
That is not just a financial issue. It is a quality of life issue.
In my view, part of the problem is that we have lost discipline when it comes to spending. Over time, that shows up as higher costs and less stability for everyday people.
Just like families have to live within their means, government should too.
We need to focus on responsible budgeting, reducing unnecessary burdens, and creating an environment where people can actually get ahead, not just keep up.
- The biggest issue I hear about from people is the rising cost of living.
-
Cherie Vollmer
- There are two major issues I hear about consistently from constituents: public safety and water—and both require serious, forward-thinking leadership.
Public safety starts with making sure our first responders have the resources, staffing, and support they need to keep our community safe. That means funding these services and standing firmly behind them.
Water is the foundation of our local economy and our future growth. It supports our farms, our businesses, and the long-term sustainability of Twin Falls. Addressing water infrastructure isn’t something we can take lightly or delay.
Unfortunately, not everyone sees it that way. My opponent voted against water infrastructure funding. That reflects a misunderstanding of how these projects work. Responsible planning requires building and maintaining funding over time to meet ongoing and future needs. I believe in being proactive, not reactive. My focus is on making informed decisions that protect our resources, support our economy, and ensure Twin Falls is prepared for the future.
- There are two major issues I hear about consistently from constituents: public safety and water—and both require serious, forward-thinking leadership.
-
-
4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
-
David J. Leavitt
- My first priority would not be to create new laws. It would be to stop and ask whether we need as many as we already have.
Too often, government does not solve problems. It expands itself. It adds rules, adds programs, and adds authority, rarely stopping to ask whether it has gone too far.
I believe the role of government is limited, and when it exceeds those limits, it begins to take more from the people than it gives back.
So before we talk about new policies, we need to take a hard look at the ones already in place. If a law is no longer necessary, it should be repealed. If a regulation restricts freedom without a clear purpose, it should be removed.
The goal is not to manage people’s lives more effectively. The goal is to leave more of those decisions to the people themselves.
Because a free society depends on a government that knows its limits and respects them.
- My first priority would not be to create new laws. It would be to stop and ask whether we need as many as we already have.
-
Cherie Vollmer
- My first priority will be a thorough, line-by-line review of the state budget, especially in key areas like public safety, water infrastructure, and education—to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and responsibly. Being conservative means approaching the budget with a scalpel, not a chainsaw, and making targeted, thoughtful decisions that protect what matters while eliminating waste.
I also believe conservative leadership requires discipline in lawmaking. Introducing 1,000+ pieces of legislation in a single session isn’t conservative. It’s excessive. Good governance means focusing on fewer, better policies that serve the people of Idaho. Idaho succeeds because we prioritize limited government, economic freedom, and local control. I will work to keep it that way by holding the line on unnecessary bureaucracy and ensuring the state stays focused on its core responsibilities and leav local decisions to local communities.
- My first priority will be a thorough, line-by-line review of the state budget, especially in key areas like public safety, water infrastructure, and education—to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used effectively and responsibly. Being conservative means approaching the budget with a scalpel, not a chainsaw, and making targeted, thoughtful decisions that protect what matters while eliminating waste.
-
-
5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
-
David J. Leavitt
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints begins with a simple truth. Government does not have money of its own. It only has what it takes from the people.
The question is not how to balance spending. The question is whether government has taken on more than it should.
Too often, when faced with new demands, government responds by spending more, expanding more, and reaching further into the lives of the people it serves. That is how we lose both fiscal discipline and personal freedom.
I believe the role of government is limited. Its first responsibility is to protect the safety and rights of its citizens. Beyond that, it should act with restraint.
That means setting clear priorities, fulfilling essential responsibilities, and having the discipline to say no when government steps beyond its proper role.
Because every dollar spent by government is a dollar taken from someone who earned it. And the more government takes, the less freedom people have to make decisions for themselves.
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints begins with a simple truth. Government does not have money of its own. It only has what it takes from the people.
-
Cherie Vollmer
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints requires discipline and serious evaluation—not quick fixes. It’s not about defaulting to cuts or turning to higher taxes. It’s about identifying inefficiencies, making targeted adjustments, and prioritizing the services that matter most to our community. Too often, decisions are made for the sake of a headline. I believe in doing the work; taking a careful, measured approach that ensures we’re spending wisely while still meeting the needs of the people we serve.
-
-
6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
-
David J. Leavitt
- Voters have a choice, and they should take that seriously.
What I offer is simple. I believe in limited government, personal responsibility, and protecting individual liberty. Those are not just things I talk about. They are the principles that guide how I serve and how I make decisions.
I have built a record that reflects that. My voting record has been consistently ranked among the most conservative in the state, including high ratings from the Institute for Legislative Analysis and a 100 percent lifetime score, from the Conservative Political Action Conference. That matters, because it shows consistency. It shows that I do not shift with pressure or convenience.
My experience, both overseas and here at home, has shown me what happens when leadership loses focus and when systems grow beyond their purpose. When that happens, people pay the price.
I believe leadership comes down to accountability. It means making decisions, standing by them, and remembering that you answer to the people you represent.
I am not running to manage the system. I am running to make sure it stays within its proper role.
- Voters have a choice, and they should take that seriously.
-
Cherie Vollmer
- I care deeply about Twin Falls because it has shaped my life for decades. My children and grandchildren are here, and I’m committed to protecting the values that make this community strong.
I don’t sign pledges. My only pledge is to the people of Twin Falls. I believe representation should come from listening to the community, not from outside influences or political agendas. What sets our area apart is who we are—people who value hard work, respect our neighbors, and take pride in our heritage. That doesn’t come from government direction; it comes from the people.
I will be a steady, reliable voice for this community, focused on listening, understanding, and representing Twin Falls with integrity.
- I care deeply about Twin Falls because it has shaped my life for decades. My children and grandchildren are here, and I’m committed to protecting the values that make this community strong.
-