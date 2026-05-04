Idaho House District 25 Seat A Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 25 Seat A race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Josh Callen
- I am a lifelong Republican who believes deeply in the conservative principles that have made Idaho strong. I decided to run because I felt the community deserved a clear, consistent conservative option. Too often, I’ve seen unnecessary infighting within our party that distracts from getting results. I want to bring a steady, solutions-focused approach that keeps us moving forward. I am motivated by a desire to preserve Idaho’s values and way of life for future generations. Ultimately, I’m running to serve the people of District 25A with integrity and purpose.
- Andrew Messer
- Did not respond.
- Grayson Stone
- Did not respond.
- Zaine Newberry
- Did not respond.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Josh Callen
- I bring a background rooted in hard work, personal responsibility, and real-world experience. Growing up in Idaho and working in agriculture taught me what goes into making our local economy work. I earned a degree in accounting while working my way through school. My professional experience has given me a strong foundation in budgeting, accountability, and problem-solving. I understand how policy decisions impact families, small businesses, and producers on the ground. I am not a career politician, which allows me to approach issues with a practical, results-driven mindset.
- Andrew Messer
- Did not respond.
- Grayson Stone
- Did not respond.
- Zaine Newberry
- Did not respond.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Josh Callen
- One of the most significant issues facing our constituents is the rising cost of living driven largely by inflation coming out of Washington, D.C. Families are feeling the pressure in everything from groceries to energy bills. While Idaho cannot control federal policy, we can take meaningful steps at the state level to reduce the burden. I will support efforts to cut unnecessary regulations, repeal the grocery tax, and promote energy and water infrastructure that keeps costs stable. Strengthening our local economy and supporting Idaho businesses will also be key. My focus will be on practical solutions that help Idaho families keep more of what they earn. People are concerned about power and water hungry data centers, and I will work to craft legislation that can reduce their impact while allowing for economic development and jobs.
- Andrew Messer
- Did not respond.
- Grayson Stone
- Did not respond.
- Zaine Newberry
- Did not respond.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Josh Callen
- One of my top priorities would be strengthening Idaho’s water infrastructure. Water is critical to our agriculture, economy, and long-term growth, especially here in southern Idaho. I would work to ensure responsible investment in water storage, delivery systems, and conservation efforts. I also want to reevaluate our education funding model while continuing to empower parents in their children’s education. I respect the proper role of government and will work to keep it within the limits set by the Constitution. Government should not be involved in areas where it does not belong.
- Andrew Messer
- Did not respond.
- Grayson Stone
- Did not respond.
- Zaine Newberry
- Did not respond.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Josh Callen
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints starts with responsible fiscal management. I believe government should live within its means, just like Idaho families do. The state budget grew rapidly following COVID, and I believe it’s important to bring that growth back into balance. That means prioritizing essential services and eliminating waste wherever it exists. We should focus spending on areas that provide real, long-term value, such as infrastructure and public safety. I would also push for greater transparency, so taxpayers know exactly how their money is being used. Too often, budget gimmicks create confusion and erode public trust. By keeping government efficient and focused, we can meet community needs without overburdening taxpayers.
- Andrew Messer
- Did not respond.
- Grayson Stone
- Did not respond.
- Zaine Newberry
- Did not respond.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Josh Callen
- Voters should choose me because I offer a consistent, principled conservative voice. Compared to my opponents I am a lifelong Idahoan and have been a registered Republican since the first ballot I cast. I support traditional families and believe they are the backbone of our society. I believe welfare programs should serve as a hand up, not a lifetime handout, and I support recent efforts to add work requirements. I am pro-life and believe Idaho’s current abortion laws strike the right balance in protecting life. I am not tied to outside groups or special interests, and my focus is on representing the people of District 25A. I believe in limited government, protecting our values, and finding practical solutions to real problems. I bring a willingness to work with others to achieve results rather than contribute to political drama. Politics is the art of the possible, and I will work with anyone to deliver the best outcomes for the people of District 25A. My campaign is about service, not ambition. If voters want a candidate who will stay grounded, accountable, and focused on Idaho’s future, I ask for their support.
- Andrew Messer
- Did not respond.
- Grayson Stone
- Did not respond.
- Zaine Newberry
- Did not respond.
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