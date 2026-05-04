Idaho House District 24 Seat B Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 24 Seat B race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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William E. Mostoller
- As a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, I took an oath to defend our Constitution and our way of life. Today I see that same oath applying right here in District 24B. Idaho families in Gooding, Camas, and Twin Falls counties are being crushed by high taxes, wasteful spending, and policies that put outsiders before our own workers. I’m running to restore an Idaho-First government that puts our families, our farms, and our freedoms first.
- Chance Requa
- Did not respond.
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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William E. Mostoller
- I served multiple combat tours with the United States Marine Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan then Contracted for the federal government managing hundreds of millions of dollars in assets and logistics. That experience taught me leadership under pressure, accountability, and putting mission and team above self. Back home, I’ve spent 20+ years in Idaho’s construction trades and built 2 small businesses. I know firsthand how government regulations and taxes affect working families and small-business owners in rural Idaho.
- Chance Requa
- Did not respond.
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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William E. Mostoller
- The most significant issue facing our constituents is the crushing tax burden, especially the grocery tax, gas tax, and property tax, combined with illegal immigration that steals jobs from Idaho workers and strains our local resources. I will address it by sponsoring legislation to eliminate the grocery tax, gas tax, and property tax, and by enforcing E-Verify statewide so Idaho jobs go to Idaho workers first.
- Chance Requa
- Did not respond.
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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William E. Mostoller
- My first priority is comprehensive tax reform and Immigration reform: eliminating the grocery, gas, and property taxes and Return jobs to Idahoans These changes will immediately ease the burden on District 24B families and small businesses.
- Chance Requa
- Did not respond.
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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William E. Mostoller
- I will demand zero-based budgeting and line-by-line reviews to cut wasteful and duplicative spending first. No new programs without clear offsets. By slashing bureaucracy and passing my tax-reform plan, we grow the economy, keep more dollars in local pockets, and still meet core needs like roads, schools, and public safety, without raising taxes on Idaho families.
- Chance Requa
- Did not respond.
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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William E. Mostoller
- Voters should choose me because I’m the only combat veteran in this race with a proven record of sacrifice and leadership. I’m not a career politician, I’m a small-business owner and Hagerman resident who has lived the real-world consequences of Boise’s decisions. I offer a clear, specific Idaho-First platform with no compromises on taxes, spending, Second Amendment rights, immigration enforcement through E-Verify, or property rights. I will fight for District 24B families from day one.
- Chance Requa
- Did not respond.
- Steve Miller (Incumbent)