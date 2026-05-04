Idaho House District 23 Seat A Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 23 Seat A race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Chris Bruce
- I'm running for reelection to continue to serve the community. Some legislation that I passed has come directly from the community. It's has been a great working experience. I try to be the easiest legislator to get ahold of. People should be able to engage with their representative. This is why I am running again.
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Melissa Durrant
- I chose to run because I care deeply about the future of our community and want to bring a practical, local voice back to the Legislature. As a mom, a school-based speech language pathologist, and someone involved in agriculture and small business, I see firsthand how policy decisions impact families every day.
I’ve served District 23 before, and I’ve seen what thoughtful, balanced leadership can accomplish. But I’ve also seen how outside influence and political noise can distract from what really matters here at home.
I’m running to focus on common-sense solutions: supporting families, strengthening our local economy, protecting Idaho values, and ensuring decisions are made with our communities in mind. This district deserves someone who understands it, lives it, and will represent it with integrity.
- I chose to run because I care deeply about the future of our community and want to bring a practical, local voice back to the Legislature. As a mom, a school-based speech language pathologist, and someone involved in agriculture and small business, I see firsthand how policy decisions impact families every day.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Chris Bruce
- I have served 1 term in the house. Served on city council, Kuna Chamber board, and multiple community committees. (economic development committee, superintendent advisory council.) Served in five committees in two years. I have put in the work and will continue to do the same.
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Melissa Durrant
- I previously served in the Idaho House of Representatives for District 23A from 2022–2024, where I worked on issues impacting education, families, agriculture, and our local economy. That experience gave me a strong understanding of how to navigate legislation and advocate effectively for our district.
Professionally, I am a school-based speech language pathologist, working directly with students and families. This keeps me grounded in real-world challenges such as education, access to services, and supporting children’s success.
In addition, my leadership experience with organizations like Idaho Farm Bureau and national young farmer programs has strengthened my ability to advocate and collaborate. I’ve also spent years coaching youth soccer and teaching in my church, which has given me the opportunity to work closely with kids and families and stay connected to the everyday challenges they face. Those experiences have shaped how I listen, communicate, and make decisions.
- I previously served in the Idaho House of Representatives for District 23A from 2022–2024, where I worked on issues impacting education, families, agriculture, and our local economy. That experience gave me a strong understanding of how to navigate legislation and advocate effectively for our district.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Chris Bruce
- Cost of goods and fuel. I would like to implement some tax-free days. And or possibly suspending the fuel tax for people during this time of high cost of fuel. Some states have already done this.
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Melissa Durrant
- One of the biggest concerns I hear from constituents is the rising cost of living. Everything from housing and groceries to utilities and local taxes. Families are feeling the pressure.
Addressing this requires a practical, layered approach. At the state level, we need responsible budgeting and to prioritize policies that support economic growth without adding unnecessary burdens. That includes supporting agriculture, small businesses, and workforce development.
At the same time, we need to be mindful of how decisions at all levels, state and local policies impact taxpayers. Transparency and accountability matter. People want to know their money is being used wisely.
My focus will be on policies that strengthen the economy, protect taxpayers, and keep Idaho a place where families can afford to live, work, and raise their kids.
- One of the biggest concerns I hear from constituents is the rising cost of living. Everything from housing and groceries to utilities and local taxes. Families are feeling the pressure.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Chris Bruce
- I have been working on government transparency. I would like to add a public comment section to the agenda on taxing districts. The people need to be able to address the body and use their 1st Amendment right.
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Melissa Durrant
- My first priority would be ensuring we are using taxpayer dollars responsibly and effectively. That starts with taking a hard look at spending and making sure we are funding what truly matters: education, infrastructure, and public safety, without unnecessary expansion.
I also want to continue working on policies that support families and local communities, including strengthening education outcomes and ensuring parents have a voice in their children’s future.
Rather than focusing on one single bill, my approach is to prioritize accountability and thoughtful decision-making from day one. That means asking the right questions, understanding long-term impacts, and making sure policies reflect the needs of District 23. Not outside agendas.
Good policy isn’t about headlines, it’s about results that people can feel in their daily lives.
- My first priority would be ensuring we are using taxpayer dollars responsibly and effectively. That starts with taking a hard look at spending and making sure we are funding what truly matters: education, infrastructure, and public safety, without unnecessary expansion.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Chris Bruce
- We need to get back to constitutional required spending. Use only dedicated funds for agencies that bring in funds. Focus on public safety and protecting the rights of Idahoans. Keep tax dollars in the people's pockets. They can choose how to spend it on their needs.
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Melissa Durrant
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints starts with discipline and prioritization. We can’t fund everything, so we need to focus on what delivers real value to Idaho families.
That means setting clear priorities, education, infrastructure, and essential services. While being cautious about expanding programs that may not be sustainable long-term. Every dollar spent should be justified.
It also requires looking for efficiencies and making sure government is operating as effectively as possible. Families and businesses are tightening their budgets, and government should do the same.
At the same time, we need to support policies that grow our economy. A strong economy helps generate the revenue needed to fund essential services without overburdening taxpayers.
It’s about balance. Being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars while still meeting the needs of a growing community.
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints starts with discipline and prioritization. We can’t fund everything, so we need to focus on what delivers real value to Idaho families.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Chris Bruce
- Look at the body of work in my 2 year term. I have handled multiple subjects over the years. Protect Idahoans from federal overreach in regards to water and grazing rights. Fought to lower prescription costs for cancer patients, securing your ability to donate your own blood for a procedure. I made sure you can negotiate your own cash pay for medical services while you have insurance. Passed workers comp protection, consumer protection when credit companies sell your data, and government transparency plus more.
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Melissa Durrant
- Voters should choose me because I bring a combination of experience, perspective, and a genuine connection to this district. I’ve served before, I understand the process, and I know how to get things done. But I also stay grounded in the everyday realities families are facing.
I’m not focused on political noise or outside agendas. My focus is on District 23. Our families, our economy, and our future.
As a mother, a professional working in our schools, and someone involved in agriculture and small business, I understand the challenges people are dealing with. I listen, I work hard, and I make decisions based on what’s best for our community.
This campaign is about representation that reflects the people here. That’s what I will continue to bring.
- Voters should choose me because I bring a combination of experience, perspective, and a genuine connection to this district. I’ve served before, I understand the process, and I know how to get things done. But I also stay grounded in the everyday realities families are facing.
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