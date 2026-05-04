Idaho House District 22 Seat A Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 22 Seat A race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Greg Ferch
- I’m running because Idaho needs steady, experienced, conservative leadership that puts principles ahead of politics. Too often, government grows larger while accountability shrinks. I want to bring common sense back to how the state spends, regulates, and serves. Government should protect individual rights, use taxpayer dollars wisely, and allow people the freedom to live their lives.
I also bring a unique 33-year background in healthcare delivery, patient care, health insurance systems, and healthcare regulation. With a strong science education and professional doctoral training, I understand both the practical and policy sides of healthcare. That perspective is especially valuable as Idaho works to improve access, affordability, and accountability while protecting patient choice.
- I’m running because Idaho needs steady, experienced, conservative leadership that puts principles ahead of politics. Too often, government grows larger while accountability shrinks. I want to bring common sense back to how the state spends, regulates, and serves. Government should protect individual rights, use taxpayer dollars wisely, and allow people the freedom to live their lives.
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Kelly Walton
- I was invited by the current incumbent, Rep John VanderWoude, to run in his place since he’s retiring. He is my acting Campaign Treasurer. I have 10 grandchildren and want to play a substantial role in them (and all their friends!) receiving a culture worth inheriting. Their future is profoundly important to me.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Greg Ferch
- I am a small business owner, veteran, former legislator, and current Chairman of Central District Health. Those experiences have given me firsthand knowledge of creating jobs, balancing budgets, solving problems, and serving the public. I also have the support of leaders such as Congressman Russ Fulcher and Attorney General Raul Labrador. I have the experience needed to deliver for District 22 on day one.
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Kelly Walton
- I am the former Executive Director of ACT for America, an organization formed after 911 and based in Virginia Beach, which we grew into a million members and 1200 chapters. I had two full-time lobbyists reporting directly to me in Congress and the Statehouses, a process that netted over 80 pieces of legislation passed into law which currently prohibit sharia law from being legally recognized in numerous states. I’ve taught dozens of campaign schools to my volunteers and chapter leaders.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Greg Ferch
- The issue I hear about most often is the rising cost of living. Families in District 22 are feeling the pressure of higher property taxes, rising prices, and increasing everyday expenses. I will work to continue reducing property and income taxes while cutting unnecessary regulations that drive up costs for families and businesses.
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Kelly Walton
- We need affordable power generation through small 10 MW nuclear power units called Molten Salt Nuclear Batteries. Our power rates are on a curve to increase 400% in the near future with the advent of huge data centers being located in the region. This must be addressed with legislation to mitigate the problem. Let’s save some of the water needed for hydro power production and use it for beneficial purposes such as aquifer recharging for agriculture and irrigation.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Greg Ferch
- My first priority would be delivering meaningful property tax relief, so Idaho families, seniors, and homeowners are not taxed out of their homes.
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Kelly Walton
- Create legislation that prohibits public utility power from being the source of electricity for data centers. We must require “inside the fence” production and keep the public’s sources of power separated.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Greg Ferch
- We must set clear priorities and spend taxpayer dollars responsibly. That means reducing waste, fraud, and abuse while protecting essential services and ensuring programs like Medicaid remain available for those who depend on them most. I also believe a strong economy and responsible tax relief help grow revenues over time.
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Kelly Walton
- Tough decisions need to be made, some of which will substantially reduce costs to the state over time. True community needs include education, transportation, police, fire and incarceration. We must not be guilty of cutting so many expenses that operations and maintenance budgets suffer on existing facilities.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Greg Ferch
- Voters should choose me because I offer a proven conservative record, real-world experience, and the ability to lead effectively from day one. I understand the challenges facing District 22, and I am ready to work hard to protect our values, strengthen our economy, and serve the people of this community.
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Kelly Walton
- I’ve knocked over 15,000 doors to get this done. No one produces that kind of retail campaigning anymore. I have fallen in love with the voters of District 22 as I’ve heard their stories. I look forward to representing them. I’ve always “made payroll”. My employees, as many as 75 over the years since the mid-nineties, have always received their paychecks. As the owner of dozens of Idaho rental properties, I don’t need a job. I want to serve.
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