Idaho House District 13 Seat B Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 13 Seat B race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Kody Daffer
- I’m running because I believe our community deserves leaders who focus on solving real problems instead of playing political games. Too often, public service becomes about ideology, headlines, or pleasing special interests rather than delivering results for the people who sent them there. Idaho has been a place of opportunity, strong families, and safe communities, and I want to help preserve that while preparing for the future. I’m motivated by a sense of stewardship, to leave our state stronger than we found it. I want to bring a practical, independent voice to the Legislature that listens first, studies the facts, and makes decisions based on what is best for Idaho families.
- Steven Tanner (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Kody Daffer
- My background in business and public service has prepared me well. As a small business owner (my wife and I own a flower shop) and real estate professional, I understand budgeting, job creation, regulations, and how government decisions affect families and employers. I’ve worked directly in housing and development, which has given me firsthand insight into affordability, infrastructure, and economic growth. I also served on the Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission, where I reviewed complex issues, listened to residents with differing viewpoints, and made decisions that balanced private property rights, community concerns, and long-term planning. Just as importantly, I’m a husband and father, so I understand the day-to-day priorities Idaho families care about most.
- Steven Tanner (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Kody Daffer
- Affordability is one of the biggest challenges facing families in District 13. People are feeling the pressure of higher housing costs, rising property taxes, utilities, groceries, and everyday expenses. Many hardworking families feel like they are doing everything right but still falling behind. We need policies that make it easier to live, work, and raise a family in Idaho. That means supporting tax relief where possible, reducing unnecessary regulations that drive up housing costs, encouraging job growth and higher wages, and investing wisely in infrastructure so growth does not become more expensive for existing residents. I will evaluate every proposal through one simple question: does this make life more affordable and create more opportunity for Idaho families?
- Steven Tanner (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Kody Daffer
- One of my first priorities would be strengthening local control and reducing unnecessary state mandates on cities and communities. Too often, the state imposes one-size-fits-all rules on local governments that do not reflect the unique needs of growing communities like Nampa and Canyon County. Local leaders are closest to the people and often understand their infrastructure, housing, transportation, and public safety needs better than officials in Boise. I would support reforms that give communities more flexibility to solve problems locally while still maintaining transparency and accountability for taxpayers. Government works best when decisions are made closest to the people they affect.
- Steven Tanner (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Kody Daffer
- Balancing community needs with budget constraints starts with discipline and priorities. Government should live within its means just like Idaho families do. My approach would be to fully fund core responsibilities first—public safety, education, infrastructure, and essential services—while carefully reviewing other spending for waste, duplication, or programs that are not producing measurable results. Every dollar should be tied to clear outcomes and public accountability. During times of rising costs, we should focus on efficiency, smarter management, and long-term planning rather than automatically asking taxpayers to pay more. Responsible budgeting means protecting essential services while respecting the people who fund government in the first place.
- Steven Tanner (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Kody Daffer
- Voters should choose me because I offer practical leadership rooted in this community. I’m not a career politician looking for the next office or trying to build a political brand. I’m a husband, father, business owner, and neighbor who is invested in the future of District 13. I’ve worked on real local issues, served in public office on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and understand how policy affects everyday life. My focus will be on results, not rhetoric—listening to constituents, making informed decisions, and standing up for what is best for Idaho families. I will answer to the people I represent, not outside organizations or political scorecards.
- Steven Tanner (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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