Idaho House District 11 Seat B Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 11 Seat B race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Debbie Geyer
- I am a proud Idaho native, raised in Caldwell. My husband, a retired Army Chaplain, gave us the opportunity to live and serve alongside other military families in various cities and even overseas. We returned to Idaho in 2001 because we wanted our son to also experience the Idaho way of life with its strong conservative political environment. By running for this position, I want to make sure that those same conservative values carry on for future generations as well.
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Debbie Geyer
- During my 24 years of public service with the City of Caldwell (recently retired as City Clerk) I managed city records and budgets, facilitated public meetings, and worked with city staff and community members on special community projects. In this City Council appointed position, I promoted transparency and fostered an open-door policy to help citizens address their concerns. As a conservative Republican, I will approach decisions with genuine care and concern for the constituents of District 11 while emphasizing transparency and solid, trusted conservative values.
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Debbie Geyer
- With Idaho’s continued growth, ensuring the availability of infrastructure, particularly for managing water resources, has become a real challenge. This is particularly true with the state's reliance on agriculture and its strong ties to the state's economy. We must continue to look for ways to upgrade and improve efficiency by reducing waste. This can be done by strengthening collaborative efforts between local government and stakeholders as well as searching for effective procedures for new or revised water management strategies.
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Debbie Geyer
- With my past experience in local government, I have seen firsthand the hardship that HB 369 has impacted city revenues, which in turn affects city expenditures, funding public safety and road maintenance, as well as other departmental services. If elected, I would seek the opportunity to review this past legislation for amendments to be brought forward, thus assisting municipalities and taxpayers.
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Debbie Geyer
- When faced with balancing community needs with budget constraints, it is important to be transparent and responsible while determining the best use of taxpayer dollars. A trusted approach comes by working closely with community leadership to understand the needs and frustrations on a local level and then addressing those concerns in a responsible and conservative manner.
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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Debbie Geyer
- My background in public service for over two decades has prepared me to know how to use a “common sense” approach dealing with legislative issues. I am a fiscal conservative who has managed departmental budgets and is aware of the need to implement policies to cut costs. Practicing fiscal responsibility is essential.
I have worked with citizens as well as community and government leaders over the years to accomplish many goals and projects within our city. Communication and cooperation are fundamental elements for accomplishing tasks, which I always foster and promote. I would bring that same approach to the statehouse.
I am an Idaho native and want to see the Idaho way of life and its values to continue for many generations to come. As a leader, I believe in hard work and respect for others, strong moral values, honoring and caring for our veterans and senior citizens, a love for our statewide agricultural roots, limited government control, and the preservation of Idaho’s open recreational space.
I desire to protect our Idaho families while defending Idaho values.
- My background in public service for over two decades has prepared me to know how to use a “common sense” approach dealing with legislative issues. I am a fiscal conservative who has managed departmental budgets and is aware of the need to implement policies to cut costs. Practicing fiscal responsibility is essential.
- Lucas Cayler (Incumbent)