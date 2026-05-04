Idaho House District 11 Seat A Candidate Q&A: May Primary Election

IDAHO — As part of Idaho News 6’s election coverage ahead of the May primary, candidates in the contested Idaho House District 11 Seat A race were invited to complete a written questionnaire about their candidacy, priorities, and approach to key issues facing voters.
Their responses are included below as submitted, with no edits except for length when necessary. Candidates who did not respond are noted as “did not respond.”
Candidates are listed alphabetically by political party, then by last name.
Republican —
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1. What motivated you to run for this position?
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Carlos Hernandez
- Community has always been at the center of everything I do. Throughout my career in public administration, finance, and nonprofit management, the through line has been simple: fighting for people so we can all be better and more prosperous together. When I moved to Caldwell, I immediately felt the warmth and saw the promise this city has to offer. This community welcomed me, and I felt an immediate obligation to give back, not just as a neighbor, but as someone who could actually make a difference at the policy level. Caldwell is full of hardworking people who deserve a representative in the Statehouse who genuinely believes that when this community thrives, all of Idaho is stronger for it. That belief is what drives me and everyone else in the community who believes in this campaign.
- Kent A. Marmon (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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2. What experience has prepared you to serve?
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Carlos Hernandez
- My background spans finance, project management, public administration, and nonprofit management across large organizations and higher education institutions. I currently serve as a project controller and chief of staff, roles that require managing competing priorities, tight budgets, and stakeholder accountability, exactly the skills state legislators need. I also hold a Master of Public Administration and am completing my MBA. Beyond my professional work, I am actively serving this community right now. I sit on the City of Caldwell Downtown Parking Committee and the Caldwell Fine Arts Board, because I believe leadership means showing up at every level, not just the ones that come with a title. I've done the academic work and the practical work. I understand how budgets get built, where waste hides, and how policy decisions ripple through communities. I'm not learning on the job. I'm bringing a proven track record of results to a community that deserves nothing less.
- Kent A. Marmon (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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3. What do you see as the most significant issue facing your constituents, and how do you plan to address it?
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Carlos Hernandez
- Affordability. Canyon County families are feeling the squeeze from every direction, rising property taxes, higher costs of living, and a local government struggling to keep pace with rapid growth. Two issues sit at the heart of this problem and demand immediate attention. First, HB 389 caps local government budget growth at 8%, which sounds fiscally responsible but creates a structural funding gap in fast-growing communities like Caldwell. When local governments can't keep up with growth, the cost gets passed to residents through fees, cuts to services, and deferred infrastructure. I will fight to reform that mechanism so it reflects real growth. Second, our agricultural economy is a direct driver of affordability for Canyon County families. When our farmers and producers are burdened by red tape and lack access to the resources they need to stay competitive, that cost works its way through our entire local economy. I will fight to cut that red tape and give Idaho's agricultural producers the tools they need to thrive. Affordability isn't one problem with one solution. It's a series of connected challenges that require a representative who understands the whole picture.
- Kent A. Marmon (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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4. If elected, what is the first policy you would seek to implement or change?
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Carlos Hernandez
- My first priority is reforming how HB 389 applies to fast-growing communities. Capping local government budget growth at 8% is a sound principle, but a flat cap doesn't account for the reality of rapid population growth. Canyon County shouldn't be penalized for being a place people want to live. I would fight for a growth-indexed mechanism that allows cities experiencing significant population increases to petition the Legislature for a temporary, higher cap (approved for a defined window of three to five years) with an automatic return to the 8% ceiling once growth stabilizes. This approach preserves fiscal discipline while giving high-growth communities the breathing room they need to deliver services without shifting the burden onto existing residents. It's not a blank check. It's a responsible, data-driven safety valve that keeps local governments accountable while reflecting the reality on the ground.
- Kent A. Marmon (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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5. How would you balance community needs with budget constraints, particularly during times of rising costs?
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Carlos Hernandez
- With discipline, transparency, and accountability. My professional background is built on managing limited resources against competing priorities. The answer isn't to cut indiscriminately or spend without accountability. It's to build budgets that reflect actual community needs, scrutinize administrative overhead before touching direct services, and be honest with constituents about trade-offs. But fiscal responsibility doesn't stop at controlling what goes out the door. It also means being vigilant about what we are getting in return. Every dollar of public money should be traceable to a tangible outcome for Canyon County families. If a program or expenditure cannot demonstrate clear value to the people it is meant to serve, it deserves to be questioned. I support fiscal restraint rooted in data, not ideology. When revenues are tight, legislators have to make hard calls. I've made those calls in professional settings and I won't shy away from them in the Statehouse. Caldwell residents deserve a representative who can read a budget, demand results, and defend every line of it to the people who funded it.
- Kent A. Marmon (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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6. With multiple candidates on the ballot, why should voters choose you?
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Carlos Hernandez
- District 11A deserves a representative with the skills to actually deliver. My background in finance, public administration, and project management means I walk into the Statehouse ready to work on day one, not spending a term learning how government functions. But experience alone isn't enough. Effective representation requires something that can't be found in a resume: a genuine relationship with the people you serve. If a legislator doesn't know their constituents, their struggles, their hopes, their daily reality, how can they truly represent them? Policy made in a vacuum doesn't serve people, it burdens them. I believe every vote cast in Boise should be measured against one standard: does this make life better for the families of District 11? That means fighting for fully funded schools, cutting red tape for our agricultural producers, and bringing fiscal discipline to a government that too often spends first and asks questions later. I chose Caldwell because I believe in what this community can become. I'm running because I want to help build it. District 11A doesn't need another politician, it needs a partner who shows up, listens, and delivers results that actually improve people's lives.
- Kent A. Marmon (Incumbent)
- Did not respond.
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