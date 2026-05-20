Council School District levy to fund instructional aides rejected by 7 votes, early results show

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Voters in the Council School District narrowly rejected a supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results from Adams County.

The two-year levy failed by seven votes, with 399 voters, or 50.44%, opposing the measure and 392 voters, or 49.56%, supporting it.

The levy would have raised $250,000 per year beginning July 1, 2026, and continuing through June 30, 2028. District officials said the money would have been used to pay salaries and benefits for instructional aides.

The measure would have replaced an existing $130,000 supplemental levy that expires June 30. The estimated cost to taxpayers was $52.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value each year, an increase of $24.10 per $100,000 compared to the current levy.