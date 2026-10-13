Canadians living in Idaho charged with illegally voting in 2022 U.S. election

REXBURG, Idaho — Two Canadian citizens living in eastern Idaho have been charged in federal court with illegally voting in the 2022 U.S. general election.

Taralynn Kathleen Bosco of Rexburg and Stanley Richard Walton of Chubbuck were charged on October 7 after both were alleged to have voted in the election despite not being U.S. citizens.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho, if found guilty of illegal voting, Bosco and Wallace face up to one year in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

Both Bosco, 48, and Walton, 82, are scheduled to make initial court appearances on October 26.