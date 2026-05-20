Ada County voters approve dissolution of Western Ada Recreation District

IDAHO — Voters in Ada County have approved the dissolution of the Western Ada Recreation District, formally ending the decades-old special taxing district that once helped fund recreation services in the Meridian area.

The measure passed with 81.1% support, or 14,327 votes, according to Vote daho's results Tuesday night. Only a simple majority was needed for approval.

The district, known as WARD, was created in the 1970s to help build and support a public swimming pool and later expanded its role in local recreation. In recent years, it no longer levied taxes and transferred its remaining assets to the City of Meridian, functioning largely in a limited administrative capacity.

Because it is a public entity, the district could not legally dissolve without voter approval.