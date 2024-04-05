Watch Now
NewsPoliticalElections

Actions

14,000 absentee ballots mailed for the May Idaho primary election

Absentee drop off box
Nicole Camarda - Idaho News 6
Absentee drop off box
Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 14:47:17-04

Idaho County Elections offices started mailing absentee ballots for the May 21 primary election. Over 14,000 ballots are being sent out in the initial wave and those who already requested a ballot can expect to receive it in the mail in the next week.

“Whether you plan to vote absentee, vote early, or vote on Election Day, have a plan to vote in the Idaho May primary," Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in a press release. "The Idaho primary includes races for Congress, state legislators, and local races that impact your community."

Voters can still request an absentee ballot until 5 p.m. on May 10. To request an absentee ballot or find more information regarding the May primary election, visit voteidaho.gov.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights