Idaho Democratic leaders respond to President Biden dropping out of race

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 21, 2024

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday morning, confirming his plans to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," President Biden stated in the letter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Since his announcement, Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released the following statement:

"On behalf of the Idaho Democratic Party, I want to thank President Biden for his unwavering leadership and dedication to our nation. Under his administration, we’ve seen historic economic recovery, once-in-a-generation investments in infrastructure, and the revitalization of American manufacturing, including the largest private investment in Idaho’s history, thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act. As we look toward November, the stakes have never been higher. We must elect Democrats at every level to continue building on these achievements, to protect our freedoms, and to safeguard our democracy."

