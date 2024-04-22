Voter registration deadline approaches for May elections in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Clerk's Office is reminding the public of an upcoming voter registration deadline. For those looking to register ahead of the May 21 elections, the online voter registration deadline is Friday, April 26.

Voters can register at VoteIdaho.gov or register in person at the Ada County Election's Office, but after the Friday deadline, the only way to register or update your voter registration will be through early voting sites or on election day while voting takes place.

The deadline is especially important if you're interested in absentee voting. Absentee ballots can be requested through May 10, but only if you have registered before April 26. You can request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election here.

“Registering to vote online is simple and can save you time at the polls during Election Day,” Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple said. “For those already registered, I urge you to verify and update your details to ensure a seamless voting process.”

More information about the May election is available on the AdaCounty.gov website, you can also contact Ada County Elections at (208) 287-6860.