Police: Vandals hit multiple Boise cars, homes

BOISE, ID - Boise Police are investigating multiple reports of vandalism that happened Friday night in north Boise.

“The suspect or suspects used golf balls to break windows and cause damage to cars and homes,” according to a Boise Police Department news release. “About two dozen golf balls were found and the suspects -- who threw or otherwise launched the golf balls -- caused thousands of dollars in damage.”

Boise Police officers say they received similar reports from victims on West Ranch Road, E. Hearthstone Drive, W. Villa Norte Street, E. Braemere Road, S. Sweetgrass Way, and E. Warm Springs Avenue.

Officers tried to locate all victims, but if anyone in the area finds additional damage to their property they are encouraged to report it by calling dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Detectives are following up on multiple leads.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

