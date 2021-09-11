Police: Two juveniles injured in Nampa drive-by shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — Two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Nampa, and at least one is in a hospital with serious injuries, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.

The press release says the shooting occurred at 11:40 p.m. Faturday night, in which Nampa Dispatch received multiple reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Shoshone Avenue. Nampa Police found that juveniles were illegally hosting a party at a vacant house in the area.

Nampa Police found the drive-by occurred after an altercation broke out at the party, with at least one vehicle, possibly two, driving by and shooting at party-goers. The press release says witnesses on-scene described two vehicles that were involved, and Nampa Police are currently searching for them.

The press release says a 17-year-old male, who was outside of the house, was struck by gunfire. The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. As one of the vehicles left the scene, another juvenile was struck by the car but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects of the hit and run are currently unknown, but Nampa Police says an investigation is currently ongoing.

The press release describes the two vehicles as follows:



A gray small compact car, possibly a Ford Fusion. This vehicle will have substantial damage to the hood from striking the bicyclist. A gray pick-up, driven by a juvenile.

If you have information about this incident, the Nampa Police Department asks that you contact Nampa Police Investigations through Nampa Dispatch at (208) 465-2257, option 2.