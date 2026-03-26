Police tip leads to 20-year combined sentence for Pocatello fentanyl traffickers

POCATELLO, Idaho — Two convicted fentanyl traffickers will spend a combined 20 years in federal prison after a police tip led parole officers to uncover their drug operation.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Marcos Gallegos, 43, of Pueblo, Colorado, to 188 months (over 15 years) in federal prison. His partner, Morgan Galloway, 25, of Pocatello, Idaho, was sentenced to 5 years.

According to court documents, the investigation began on August 22, 2024. Probation and parole officers with the Idaho Department of Corrections searched the pair's Pocatello apartment after receiving a tip from the Pocatello Police Department that the two were actively selling drugs.

The search uncovered 122.78 grams of fentanyl along with a firearm. After obtaining a search warrant for the pair's storage unit, police discovered $28,000 in cash made through selling drugs.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges on December 11, 2025.

Judge Nye ordered Gallegos’ 188-month federal sentence to be served consecutively to two seven-year state sentences he is already serving for drug-related cases in Bannock County. Following his release from prison, Gallegos will face five years of supervised release.

Galloway was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Local News 8 report by Seth Ratliff