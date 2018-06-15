Police still look for Gerald "Mike" Bullinger

CANYON COUNTY - It's an unsolved crime that folks in Canyon County are still talking about, and now the sheriff is speaking out on the crime.



One year after three female victims were found dead off of KCID road in Canyon County.

Each died from a single gunshot. Detectives are still on the case.

"There's a strong possibility and I share that possibility that he is deceased and that he's out in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the Wyoming side. It's possible. It's my strong belief that that's where he's at, whether he took his life by his own hand or perhaps died from the elements, it's hard to say," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

At this time, there is still a nation-wide open extradition to Idaho for Mr. Bullinger for three counts of homicide.

