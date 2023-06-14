Police standoff at Caldwell apartment complex ends in arrest

CALDWELL, Idaho — At 6:00 am Wednesday morning, the Caldwell Police responded to a call involving two men in an apartment complex near the 2700 block of Blackfoot Lane.

A Caldwell Police Department press release stated a caller reported one of the men as a 40-year-old male, Joshua Russell, who was a parolee who was at large and believed to be armed.

Caldwell police also learned that the suspect had been involved in an incident with the Nampa police department the night before, but had evaded authorities.

Russell barricaded himself in the apartment making statements that he would do anything necessary to prevent returning to prison.

Caldwell SWAT and the Nampa Police Tactical Response Team joined forces and after several hours in a stand-off, were able to successfully negotiate the suspect's surrender.

The authorities had evacuated the adjacent apartment residents during the altercation, reporting that no parties were harmed.

The suspect will face multiple charges, including state probation violations.

This is the second incident in as many days that the Caldwell authorities had been involved in resulting in the successful surrender and arrest of the suspects.

Video footage provided by Idaho News 6 viewer, Russell Hayes.

