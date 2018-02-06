NAMPA, ID - Deputies from the Ada and Canyon County Sheriff’s Offices say they have downsized their search for a subject believed involved in a “shots fired” call late Tuesday morning near the Ada/Canyon County line.

About 11:15 a.m., neighbors near the intersection of Lake Hazel and Columbia Roads reported hearing shots fired, then saw “several vehicles leave the scene,” according to Canyon County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marv Dashiell.

“A search of the area with a K-9 and a UAS (drone) came up negative,” said Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker. “At this time, law enforcement has been unable to locate the subject that had reportedly fled the scene on foot.”

Officers detained two people for questioning. No information on the two was immediately available.

“Deputies are continuing to process evidence and interview potential witnesses,” he said.

“There were reports of possible evidence indicating someone may have been injured, but we have not located any injured persons at this time,” he added.

Residents are advised to call Ada or Canyon County dispatch if they notice anyone or anything suspicious.