Suspect critically wounded in police-standoff in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho — While attempting to serve an order of protection in Kimberly, Twin Falls deputies found themselves involved in a shoot-out with the suspect in the 300 block of Fafnir Drive.

The suspect, a 45-year-old male, was uncooperative with police. He is reported to have armed himself with a knife and a shotgun.

Shortly after 6:00 pm on Monday, multiple shots were fired, resulting in the suspect being critically wounded and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the standoff.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Idaho State Police and the Critical Incident Task Force.

No further information was given regarding the suspect's name or condition, nor the names of law enforcement involved in the incident.

