Police close section of Chinden for armed standoff after vehicle chase

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Chinden Boulevard is closed to traffic between Ten Mile and Black Cat roads after a vehicle chase that started in Caldwell.

Meridian Police said in a Tweet that they are in a standoff with an armed suspect. The chase started in Caldwell and ended in that area of Chinden. People are being asked to avoid the area of Chinden and Black Cat.

Police in a standoff with armed suspect. Please stay out of the area of Chinden/Black Cat. — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) April 14, 2021

Meridian Police Officers did a successful PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle chase. At this time, police say the suspect is armed and refusing to leave his vehicle. Ada County Metro SWAT is on scene and negotiations are happening.

The West Ada School District and churches in the area have been informed of the situation, according to a Tweet from Meridian Police. Code RED was sent to local neighborhoods as well.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6 has a photographer headed to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.