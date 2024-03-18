Watch Now
Police searching for thief in Horseshoe Bend

Courtesy: Boise County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 18, 2024
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Officers with the Boise County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect involved in multiple thefts across Horseshoe Bend. The suspect was most recently seen early on March 18.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office, the suspect "went prancing around Horseshoe Bend, busting into shops to snatch up cash he never did a lick of work for."

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number (208-392-4411) and the Sheriff's office will fix you up with a new Jr. Deputy Badge Sticker.

