Police searching for thief in Horseshoe Bend

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Officers with the Boise County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect involved in multiple thefts across Horseshoe Bend. The suspect was most recently seen early on March 18.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office, the suspect "went prancing around Horseshoe Bend, busting into shops to snatch up cash he never did a lick of work for."

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number (208-392-4411) and the Sheriff's office will fix you up with a new Jr. Deputy Badge Sticker.