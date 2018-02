Boise Police are searching for 2 missing girls out of Oregon.

The two missing girls are from LaGrande Oregon but police say they may be in Boise. 16-year-old Sophia and 15-year-old Chelbie traveled to Boise on Friday morning and were expected back in Oregon, but have not returned.

Boise Police believe they may have stayed at local motels over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County dispatch at (208)377-6790.