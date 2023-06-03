Non-verbal teen in Idaho Falls Found

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a missing and vulnerable child who is both autistic and non-verbal.

14-year-old Evan Daniel Flores was reported missing at 8 a.m. on June 3rd and is believed to be wearing a green long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. He can also be identified by his green eyes, brown hair and the mole on his left cheek.

In the early afternoon on the same day, thanks to the help of the IFPD, SWAT, K9, Bonneville County Search and Rescue and other area law enforcement partners, Evan was located and safely transported home.