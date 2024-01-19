Police searching for missing man in Nampa

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for an Eagle, Idaho man.

Idaho State Police says 91-year-old Norman Gleed was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Northside and 2nd in Nampa.

Gleed suffers from dementia. Idaho State Police say Gleed is trying to get back to his home in Eagle, and he is believed to be lost due to his dementia.

Gleed is described as 5'10" and 150lbs. He has gray hair with blue eyes.

Gleed is driving a dark green, 2000 Ford Ranger. The license plate is 1A 7L611.

If you have any information, please contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office at 208-377-6790.