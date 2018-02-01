Police searching for missing Idaho Falls man

IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for everyone’s help to find a missing man who hasn’t been seen for over a week.

Jimmy Rodriguez was last seen about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24th near the 1200 block of Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls, near grain silos.

Police say he is 55 years old, 4-feet 11-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a cut on his forehead above his left eye. Rodriguez was wearing a gray jacket, blue hospital pants, and a multicolored beanie at the time he disappeared.

“The family is concerned about his well-being, as they typically do not go this long without seeing him -- and because of potential medical issues,” said Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon. “He is not believed to be a threat to the public.”

If you’ve seen Rodriguez or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to contact 9-1-1 or Idaho Falls Police dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

