Police searching for holiday vandal in Kuna

Kuna Police
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jan 01, 2024
KUNA, Idaho — Police in Kuna are searching for suspects after several homeowners in the Mineral Springs area had their Christmas decorations vandalized on Dec. 30.

Damage to holiday decor was reported in other subdivisions nearby, amounting to several hundred dollars in total.

Kuna Police is looking to identify the suspects to help the affected homeowners recover their losses. Officers have identified the vehicle as a white Ford F-150 with a sunroof and a hard truck bed cover. They believe that the suspects could be juveniles.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

