Police searching for 2 suspects after ATF agent hurt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are searching for two suspects after a shooting in Spokane that injured an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

KREM-TV reports a third suspect was also hurt in the shootout Friday at a Motel 6 in the Sunset Hill neighborhood. The ATF agent was treated at an area hospital and has since been released.

The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said gunfire was exchanged between the ATF agent and suspect during an investigation.

SWAT officers searched for the two additional suspects with police dogs but were not immediately able to find them. They are considered dangerous.