Police search Bryan Kohberger's apartment in newly released bodycam video

PULLMAN, Washington — New bodycam footage shows officers executing a search at Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman. The video (above) is part of a wave of documents released in the ongoing case of the killing of four University of Idaho students last November, in which Kohberger is a suspect.

Accused murderer Bryan Kohberger is led out of Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a status hearing. Kohberger waived his right to a quick preliminary hearing, agreeing to have it on June 26, 2023.

The search of Kohberger's Pullman apartment was orchestrated in tandem with law enforcement in Pennsylvania, where the home of Kohberger's parents was searched.

According to court documents detailing the search, officers found traces of blood on Kohberger's mattress and pillows.

They also noted the apartment had very little furniture and was fairly empty of belongings. This trend would continue at Washington State University, where Kohberger had recently finished his first semester as a Ph.D. student in the criminal justice program.

A search of Kohberger's desk at his on-campus office revealed that it was empty.