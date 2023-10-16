Police search for possible child enticement suspect in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The police are seeking information related to a possible attempted child enticement that happened in Caldwell, near N. Indiana and Roosevelt, on Sunday evening at approximately 7:42pm.

The press release issued by the Caldwell Police Department reports that a child noticed a car traveling very slowly behind her on Terrace Drive.

The child turned onto N. Indiana Avenue and stopped, and so did the vehicle. Initially, the child believed the car was waiting for her to cross the road. The child crossed and turned east onto Roosevelt when the vehicle pulled alongside her, ultimately pulling in front of her, presumably to cut her off.

The child safely ran to the home of a nearby friend and authorities were notified.

The car is believed to be red with tinted windows, the driver is described as being a 30-40 year old Hispanic man.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation into this matter, please contact 208-343-COPS, or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.