Police search for missing Parma man, Robert Mitchell

PARMA, Idaho — The Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert for an endangered missing person in Parma, Idaho.

Robert Mitchell left his residence at 8 am on Jan. 6 and has yet to return home, causing the Canyon County Sheriff to seek help from the public in locating Mr. Mitchell.

According to ISP, Mr. Mitchell has dementia, needs medication, and needs assistance returning to his home.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Robert Mitchell, please contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Department at (208) 454-7531.