Police: over 200 headstone vases stolen in Ada, Canyon counties

BOISE, ID - Boise Police Property Crimes Unit officers, along with investigators from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, are hoping to locate a man who they say is suspected of stealing over 200 vases from headstones at three cemeteries in Boise and Canyon County.

The thefts were reported to the Boise Police Department in late December, and it is believed they occurred from late September to the time they were reported, according to a Boise Police news release.

“In each case, cemetery employees noticed some vases that were attached to the headstones had gone missing,” the release said.

The thefts occurred at one cemetery in Boise and two other cemeteries in Canyon County.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, 22-year-old Aspen S. Curtis.

Curtis is described as a white male adult, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He is believed driving either a green 2000 GMC “Jimmy” or a silver 1991 Lexus 400. Both vehicles have Owyhee County plates.

Curtis may be staying at different locations throughout the Treasure Valley, officials said.

Anyone with information about Curtis or where he may be is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790; Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531; or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or you can leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.



