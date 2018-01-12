Police: Nyssa man sexually abused ten-year-old girl

NYSSA, ORE. - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Nyssa man they say sexually abused a ten-year-old girl.

According to the Nyssa Police Department’s Facebook page, Douglas Ray Villines, 42, is a registered sex offender.

He is about six feet tall, weighs about 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos including “Barbera” in the right of his neck, “Doug” on the back of his neck and “Summer” on the left side of his neck.

He was last seen driving a 1999 maroon Ford F-350 pick-up truck with Oregon license plate: OR 703JZP.

Police say he’s currently facing charges of attempted rape, sodomy, sexual penetration and sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated on the ten-year-old girl.

If you’ve seen Villines or know of his whereabouts, contact the Nyssa Police Department.

