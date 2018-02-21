Police: Multiple weapons stolen from Meridian home

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police are searching for two men they say held a resident at gunpoint and stole a number of firearms.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of East Gannet Street on a report of a burglary in progress.

According to police, when the victim arrived at the home and went inside, the victim caught a person breaking into a gun safe. Two suspects held the victim at gunpoint.

“The victim eventually escaped out the front door and called for help, as the suspects fled the home,” said Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

The suspects, both wearing masks, were described “as a taller thin white male and a white male with an average build,” Basterrechea said. “The suspects fled the residence in an older black Dodge pick-up. The suspects stole four rifles, two shotguns, three pistols and three bows.”

Police believe the victim was targeted and that it was not a random burglary.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.



